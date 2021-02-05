A sweet way to weight management

Effective ways to live a healthful life or manage weight needs commitment. Other than fitness, it involves watching what you eat. And for those who have a sweet tooth, the idea of watching out for calories is even more difficult.

But what if you had a simple way to cut down on calories? Additionally, is it possible to take care of your sugar rush and lose weight?

Wonder how is that possible?

Sheele Ganguly, a renowned fitness expert suggests that ‘replacing sugar with sugar substitutes in your day-to-day meal helps in managing calories’. Furthermore, she recommends natural forms of sweetness.

“To manage weight, start by exercising regularly. But more important is to be alert about the sources of sugar in your diet. When manufacturers add them to food products, a person might easily consume too much sugar without realizing it. With awareness, one can minimize the amount of added sugar in food selections. In fact, be on the lookout for sweeteners” Sheele says.

Excessive consumption of added sugars in the human diet has been associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and other elements of the metabolic syndrome.

“If you feel like having something sweet, grab an apple or have a few dates. By doing this, you cut down on a lot of unnecessary calories. Another way of keeping your calorie count low is by consuming water before all your meals. This way, your tummy is already full and you won’t eat excessively,” she opines.

Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life. A 2016 study found that people who have diets high in sugar tend to sleep less deeply and have less restorative sleep. So, how do you manage the entire ‘no-sugar’ goal?

Quitting sugar does not mean quitting sweetness

Truth be told, giving up sugar may sound difficult. But it can be made simple. Because, let’s accept that we all get a sugar rush. And a lot of you have a sweet tooth. So, is there a way to tackle these cravings and also manage your weight?

The answer is Yes. Managing weight does not necessarily have to mean quitting the sweetness. A good step would be to replace sugar with a stevia-based sweeteners, that give you the same sweet taste as sugar, but without the sugar-calories. This is because they are made from the extracts of Stevia leaves, which are naturally sweet.

Stevia-based sweeteners, like Sugar Free Green, can be a great replacement for Sugar as you can use them to cook or bake any sweet dish/dessert that you desire and also use them to sweeten up your tea/coffee or any beverage of your choosing. It’s a simple but smart step to reduce Sugar from your diet and move towards a healthier lifestyle.

When it comes to managing weight, one must have a holistic approach. Know what to eat, what not to eat and also how smart alternatives can provide easy solutions. Opt for above simple changes in habit and live a healthy life.

