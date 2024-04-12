A to Z of Pocket UPI – Start Your Journey Today

Have you been hearing a lot about Pocket UPI? Are you wondering how it can elevate your digital payments experience? This guide will help you understand the ABCs of Pocket UPI and how you can make your digital payments experience seamless.

Pocket UPI is a great option to consider if you are starting your digital payments journey. Whether you want to pay a bill, transfer money, or go shopping — you can do it all with MobiKwik Pocket UPI. Read on to know more!

What is Pocket UPI?

Pocket UPI is an innovative feature from MobiKwik that lets you make UPI payments from your MobiKwik wallet. You can add the desired amount of money to your MobiKwik wallet, using UPI/credit card/debit card, and all the payments you make are deducted from the wallet balance. It is not mandatory to link your bank account to MobiKwik Pocket UPI to make payments or add money.

What are the advantages of MobiKwik Pocket UPI?

Pocket UPI offers all the benefits of UPI and much more. You can make payments to any UPI ID or QR code using your MobiKwik wallet balance. You can also receive money in your MobiKwik wallet from other UPI IDs. MobiKwik Pocket UPI has numerous advantages, which include:

One app for all payments, online or offline

No need to link your bank account

Pinless, one-tap payments

Biometric authentication for security (Fingerprint or Face ID)

Instant settlements

No server errors

Flexible wallet top-up via debit card, credit card, or UPI ID

Keep up to ₹ 2,00,000 as wallet balance

2,00,000 as wallet balance No minimum balance required

Easy to use

How can I get MobiKwik Pocket UPI?

Getting MobiKwik Pocket UPI ready is simple and can be done from the comfort of your home. Just follow these steps to start your digital payments journey today:

· Download the MobiKwik App

· Go to ‘Pocket UPI’ and tap on the ‘Add Money’ icon

· Enter the desired amount to be added to the wallet

· Choose the payment option. You can pick credit cards, debit cards, bank transfer, or UPI

· After the top-up, you can use Pocket UPI to make payments

How can I make a payment using MobiKwik Pocket UPI?

Once your MobiKwik Pocket UPI wallet has been set up and loaded with money, you can make payments with just one tap on your smartphone. You don’t even need to enter a PIN. The app is secured with a fingerprint or Face ID (depending upon your phone). Follow these steps to make a payment:

Step 1: Open your MobiKwik App

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Scan’ icon if you are using a QR code and enter the desired amount to pay

Step 3: To make UPI payments, tap on the ‘Scan’ icon, enter the Name/Number/UPI ID in the bottom bar, and enter the desired amount

Step 4: Select ‘Pocket UPI’ from the drop-down menu

Step 5: Tap ‘Confirm Payment’ and your payment is done

