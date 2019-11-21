A war of words is brewing, as Delhi-NCR prepares to ‘Speak For India’

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:01 IST

Words have power. However, how many of us utilise our voice to implement change? At a day and age where all of humanity is struggling with a myriad of social, political and cultural issues, we need individuals who can make a thoughtful statement. We need speakers who can motivate millions and whose vision can inspire an army of torchbearers.

The search for these speakers begins now. In order to encourage and provide youngsters with a platform to speak out about pertinent issues and explore opposing points of view, Federal Bank, in partnership with Hindustan Times and Hindustan, is launching the Speak For India Delhi Edition 2019.

Speak for India (Delhi Edition) ( Federal Bank )

The state-level debate competition, a flagship CSR initiative of Federal Bank, offers college students across Delhi-NCR an opportunity to explore, articulate and express their perspectives on contemporary topics through debates.

Interested participants can log on to the event website and register themselves by December 10. The initial screening will be done through auditions at the sub-zonal level across 12-15 centres in Delhi-NCR, following which shortlisted candidates will compete at four zonal auditions. Approximately 30 participants will be shortlisted from the above for semi-finals and eight finalists compete in the grand finale attended by renowned figures in Delhi-NCR. The finale will be telecast as well.

The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, a scholarship of Rs 50,000 and college reward worth Rs 25,000. The first runner-up will also get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20,000 college reward. Apart from this, there is a category of popular choice award with a cash prize of Rs 80,000 and consolation cash prize for five participants of Rs 25,000.

“Speak for India Delhi Edition 2019 will provide a lively and relevant platform for young people to engage with and talk about the important issues in our country today,” said Soumya Bhattacharya, Managing Editor, Hindustan Times.

Keeping in mind the linguistic diversity of the national capital region, the contest will be carried out in four languages — English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi. The contest will be conducted in four phases: sub-zonal auditions, zonal auditions, semi-final round, and grand finale.

“Speak for India is an initiative for giving the students a platform for developing and acknowledging their oratory skills,” said Raju Hormis, head of corporate social responsibility, Federal Bank. “From this year, apart from Delhi, Speak for India will be present across West Bengal and Gujarat.”

With an aim to empower India’s youth, Speak for India started in 2014. It is an ideal example of a platform that celebrates a host of diverse opinions, welcomes unique suggestions and fosters a healthy discussion on topics that matter the most. Logically structured arguments are welcome, to be communicated in a dignified manner for drawing attention to issues often neglected in society.

This competition is for speakers who aren’t afraid to back up their ideas with hard facts; critical thinking and public speaking skills are essential along with an open mindedness to accept disagreements with grace and dignity.

In the last five years, Speak For India has been held in different parts of the country, such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. In 2018, over two lakh students from 4,450 colleges across four states participated in the contest, which saw twelve winners in different categories.