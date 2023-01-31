A week-long celebration this Republic Day at Phoenix United

Lucknow, 27 January 2023: Phoenix United, Lucknow celebrated the 74th Republic Day with grand week-long shopping and entertainment activities from January 25th to 27th. The patrons of Phoenix United dived into entertaining activities organized at the mall with an ambience filled with laughter as Stand-Up Comedian, Rajat Chauhan was right there to fill their day with fun and laughter.

Fancy Dress Competition

Followed by the stand-up comedy show was a Fancy Dress Competition where the Children were all decked up for a perfect platform for parents to let their children’s ideas meet creativity.

The Tricolor Tattoo competition

The Tricolor Tattoo competition was a complete package of madness, creativity, and love for the tricolor. Each design was distinctive in its own way and the tricolor blended magnificently. Not only this, but people also grabbed their hands on the lucrative deal offered at Phoenix United and won instant prizes worth Rs.3499 on shopping of Rs. 6999 or more from participating brands.

