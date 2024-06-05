Aarogya Pathcare Attains NABL Accreditation, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality Healthcare

Aarogya Pathcare, a growing network of pathology laboratories in India, announces its accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This accreditation, valid from 2024 to 2026, confirms Aarogya Pathcare's commitment to quality, accuracy, and reliability in diagnostic testing. The company has consistently achieved NABL accreditation, first in 2019, renewed in 2022, and now in 2024, reflecting its adherence to rigorous standards and protocols.

NABL accreditation offers several benefits to Aarogya Pathcare. It ensures reliable services, allowing customers to select trustworthy testing, measurement, and calibration services. The accreditation signifies robust quality control within laboratory operations and confirming technical competence. This also provides a competitive advantage, enabling participation in tenders requiring independently verified laboratories and opening new business opportunities. Additionally, customer accessibility is enhanced, as clients can easily find NABL-accredited laboratories like Aarogya Pathcare through the NABL website or the Directory of Accredited Laboratories.

"We are pleased to introduce Aarogya Pathcare to the Indian healthcare industry," said Mr. Vimal Tyagi, Co-Founder of Aarogya Pathcare. "Our goal is to provide a reliable option for diagnostic needs through our laboratory and home sample collection services, making testing and screening accessible."

Being an ISO 15189:2012 certified laboratory, Aarogya Pathcare operates in major metro cities across India, leveraging strong technologies, reputable brands, and robust systems to provide high-quality and affordable diagnostic services. Committed to quality and reliability, Aarogya Pathcare stands out as a leading diagnostic laboratory, dedicated to enhancing patient care through its team of highly skilled professionals. Offering a comprehensive range of clinical diagnostic testing, Aarogya Pathcare ensures efficient, reliable, and accurate services to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the country.

This achievement marks another step in Aarogya Pathcare's journey to improve diagnostic services in India. With a focus on innovative solutions and customer-centric approaches, Aarogya Pathcare continues to set new standards in the healthcare industry.

For more information about Aarogya Pathcare and its services, please visit Aarogya Pathcare's website at https://aarogyapathcare.in/

