Aasherwad Consultants Organised Diwali Carnival 109 at Conscient One Mall

New Delhi, October 20: Diwali Carnival 2022 was organized for 2 days at Conscient One Mall. New Delhi- Diwali Carnival 109 was organized with great pomp by Aasherwad Consultants at Conscient One Mall in 109 Sector located in Gurugram. This Diwali Carnival took place on Saturday and Sunday 15th and 16th October in which many people visited and enjoyed to the fullest with family.

Various types of stalls were set up at Conscient One Mall Carnival in which different types of clothes, types of jewellery, crockery related to Diwali and many more stalls etc.This time people had a lot of fun during the two days carnival. In these two days, a live band was organized in the program by Aasherwad Consultants, free drawing competition was organized for the childrens and puppet show was also organized. Along with this, a nail art, tattoo stall was also set up for women and children which were absolutely free.

Celebrity singer Veer Dahiya gave a live performance on 16th October which pulled the crowd and everyone enjoyed his performance. Mr Anirudh and his team on behalf of the mall supported to make the event successful.

There was a lot of cooperation from Mr. Anirudh on behalf of the mall management. The carnival 109 was organized by Aasherwad Consultants and was handled by its founders Anshu Mudgal, and Madhur Sharma.

Another impressive point of Carnival 109 was live music band "Divine Strings" which forced the crowd to tap their feet.

People are looking forward to such events in Conscient one mall and will wait for Carnival 109 next year.

Conscient one mall is designed very nicely with very famous lifestyle brands and Food outlets. Aasherwad Consultants organise these types of events regularly under the leadership of Anshu Mudgal, and Madhur Sharma.

