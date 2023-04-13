Aave, Chainlink, And Binance Set Eyes On Shapella Upgrade; Big Eyes Aims For BIG Final Push

The world of cryptocurrencies is setting its eyes on the historic Shapella upgrade, which will have a major implication for the cryptocurrencies available on the Ethereum network.

Cryptocurrencies like Binance (BNC), Aave (AAVE), and Chainlink (LINK) are available on the Ethereum network, and they will be waiting for the outcome of the Ethereum upgrade to the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism quite anxiously.

Amid all this frenzy, expectations, and concerns, the crypto world’s journey to innovation looks unstoppable. As the cryptocurrency market continues to gain traction, new coins are constantly emerging with unique features and the potential for high growth.

One such coin that has been generating buzz among Millennial and Gen Z investors is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG). In a highly successful presale, this cat-themed meme coin has raised $33.6 million.

With its upcoming presale and launch date, BIG aims to capture the attention of crypto enthusiasts and investors alike.

In this article, we will conduct a comparative analysis of Big Eyes Coin with other meme coins in the crypto industry, examining their similarities and differences.

We will also highlight the features that make Big Eyes Coin stand out, including its security, privacy, innovation, loot boxes, meme coin, community-centric approach, high growth potential, decentralization, low transaction fee, and limited supply.

So, let's dive in and explore how Big Eyes Coin could fare in the next bull market.

Final Chance to Join Big Eyes Coin Frenzy

Big Eyes Coin is always at the forefront of presenting its community with new ways to get the best value out of $BIG.

In the latest development, Big Eyes Coin has announced its biggest and best-ever bonus code for that succulent taste of cream, Cat Crew.

The most important thing about this new bonus code is that it’s available for a limited time only. Crypto enthusiasts can use the code END300 to redeem their 300% bonus.

What exactly does it mean? You can simply spend $1,000 to buy $4,000 in $BIG. This is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your bull run with Big Eyes Coin, which is just a few weeks away from its official launch. The Big Eyes Coin launch date is June 3, 2023.

Moreover, you can currently use Bitcoin, ETH, BNB, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, BUSD, DOGE, and, very soon, TRX to snap up $BIG in the Big Eyes Coin’s presale. At the culmination of the presale, you would be able to redeem your tokens from the Big Eyes Coin dashboard to the wallet you purchased from.

Binance Coin

How Big Eyes Coin Fares Against Other Meme Coins?

In comparison to other meme coins in the crypto industry, Big Eyes Coin stands out for many reasons.

Security and Privacy at the Core

Firstly, its focus on security and privacy is a major selling point for investors who prioritize the protection of their assets.

BIG utilizes robust encryption and blockchain technology to ensure the safety and confidentiality of transactions.

Additionally, the innovative use of loot boxes, which offer rewards to investors, adds a unique gamification aspect to the coin, creating an interactive and engaging experience for users.

Community-Centric Strategy

BIG's community-centric approach sets it apart from other meme coins.

The coin's emphasis on fostering a supportive and inclusive community creates a sense of belonging among investors and encourages active participation.

This approach has the potential to drive long-term loyalty and engagement and benefit the coin's growth in the future.

Not Controlled by a Single Authority

Another notable feature of BIG is its decentralized nature.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies that are centralized and controlled by a single entity, BIG operates on a decentralized network, providing transparency and autonomy to investors.

This decentralized approach aligns with the principles of blockchain technology and could attract investors who value the decentralization and democratization of financial systems.

Available in Limited Supply

BIG's limited supply is another unique aspect that sets it apart from many other meme coins.

With a limited number of 200 billion coins available, there is a potential for scarcity, which could drive up demand and potentially increase the coin's value.

This scarcity factor may create a sense of urgency among investors to participate in the presale and secure their share of the limited supply.

Passive Income Opportunities

Passive income opportunities are also a noteworthy feature of Big Eyes Coin.

The coin's ecosystem allows investors to earn passive income through various activities such as staking, lending, or participating in liquidity pools.

This provides an additional incentive for investors to hold onto their BIG tokens, potentially leading to increased demand and price appreciation.

Key Takeaways

While cryptocurrencies available on the Ethereum network, such as Binance, Aave, and Chainlink, are waiting for the Shapella upgrade, Big Eyes Coin looks all set for one BIG final push to end its presale on a winning note.

The presale has already generated excitement and FOMO among rookie and expert crypto enthusiasts, which is evident by its presale numbers that have surmounted $33.6 million.

Whether Big Eyes Coin will live up to the hype and become a successful meme coin remains to be seen, but it's certainly one to watch in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

