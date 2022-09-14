AAVE, SAND, BIG EYES: Coins That Investors Should Use to Boost Their Portfolio

The crypto market has been in a recession for the past few months of the 2022 calendar year. Many notable events, such as the Luna crash, led to the liquidation of top crypto firms, including 3AC. These events triggered a series of cascades and liquidation events that wiped out numerous investors. Furthermore, these events have left investors uncertain about the future of the crypto markets, which is why they have begun taking steps to ensure that they can keep up with market volatility. The bear market may be volatile, but it also provides investors with opportunities. Investors can buy the dip and get decent crypto projects for cheap as most token prices are currently slashed.

Before purchasing any project tokens, investors should ensure that they fully understand how the underlying project affects the token price. Therefore, conducting the proper research before investing in any crypto project is important. Aave (AAVE), Sandbox (SAND), and Big Eyes (BIG EYES) are three crypto tokens that investors can use to boost their portfolios. These projects tick all the right boxes, and here is what these projects are about.

Aave (AAVE) The Decentralized Exchange

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized exchange. It facilitates the borrowing and lending of crypto tokens on its platform. Users must deposit collateral to access liquidity pools to access the platform's crypto tokens. Furthermore, Aave borrowers pay fees for using the pools, which the liquidity providers share. Liquidity providers are incentivized to deposit their tokens because they get to share in the rewards, while Aave gets the tokens it needs to satisfy borrowers. It is important to note that Aave utilizes an AMM model, which uses smart contracts to control its liquidity protocols.

AAVE is the protocol's governance token. Token holders have the voting rights required to vote on changes to the protocol. They also become DAO members and control the project's future. Additionally, the AAVE token has other functions on the protocol, such as allowing users to reduce the fees they have to pay for borrowing. The Aave protocol is a great project that creates a central protocol where users can access all the crypto tokens they need.

Sandbox (SAND) The Gaming & Metaverse Project

Sandbox (SAND) is a crypto gaming and metaverse project that aims to introduce the blockchain to mainstream gaming. The project is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, and its utility token uses the ERC-20 token standard. Sandbox is a gaming 3D metaverse where users can play games, create items, transact, sell, and meet like-minded gamers. The project promotes ownership which is why all assets bought or sold by users are NFTs. The NFT holders fully own these NFTs. Sandbox will bring new ways for gamers to interact with games on the platform.

The project has a DAO that steers the project through proposals by its members. Members of the DAO vote on proposed changes and execute those changes when they reach a consensus. SAND is the utility token of the Sandbox gaming ecosystem, and it facilitates transactions within its ecosystem.

Big Eyes (BIG EYES) The New Meme Token

Big Eyes (BIG EYES) is a community token with the aim of increasing participation in the decentralized finance and non-fungible token space. The project aims to increase access to NFT and DEFI projects and protocols by increasing liquidity in these sectors. It will use its BIG EYES token to grant its users access to these platforms. Big Eyes will launch with 90% of the token available for users to purchase. The project will give users better access and increase the utility of various NFTs projects.

You can become a member of the Big Eyes ecosystem by purchasing tokens in the ongoing presale. The presale occurs in different stages, and many bonuses are up for grabs. You should visit the project's website for more details to participate in this presale. You should also remember that you can earn bonuses by inviting friends to purchase BIG EYES.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

