Abhee Celestial City a New Crown for Sarjapur Road's Real Estate

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16: Abhee Ventures' latest project in Sarjapur Road, Abhee Celestial City is turning quite a few heads with its impressive lineup of luxury high-rise apartments. Located near Gunjur, the premium project spans over 5 acres promising a lifestyle unlike any other in the Silicon Valley of India.

Sarjapur Whitefield Road is now turning into a prime real estate market and Abhee Celestial City is leading the revolution. The region always had the potential as the East Bangalore nexus of tech parks and infrastructural developments always boosted the living conditions of the region.

Abhee Celestial City offers a selection of 400 luxury apartments in three distinct configurations: 2 BHKs, 2.5 BHKs (3+2T), and 3 BHKs (3+3T). Rising majestically to 27 floors, the towers provide panoramic vistas of the burgeoning infrastructure surrounding the area. Built with the renowned MIVAN construction technology and holding both BDA and RERA approvals, residents can rest assured of uncompromising quality and reliability.

The world of extravagance and leisure with Abhee Celestial City's premium sports-themed living spaces. With an 80% open area, residents can indulge in a plethora of amenities, including a sprawling 25,000 sq. ft Club House, Squash Court, Convenience Store, Spa, Salon, Heated Swimming Pool, Multipurpose Court, and much more. Whether you seek relaxation or recreation, every desire is catered to within the confines of this exclusive enclave.

For families prioritizing education, Abhee Celestial City offers unparalleled convenience, with 8 major International Schools located within a 3-5 km radius. From Greenwood High School to Inventure Academy, residents can provide their children with a foundation for academic success without compromising on proximity or quality. Its strategic proximity to major IT companies, tech parks, hospitals, and educational institutions makes it the ideal choice for discerning homeowners.

Moreover, with easy access to Gunjur and other key areas, residents can enjoy seamless connectivity to all parts of the city. The allure of Sarjapur Whitefield Road lies not only in the luxury of Abhee Celestial City but also in its vibrant surroundings. The area is witnessing unprecedented growth, emerging as a dynamic hub for commerce, education, and recreation.

Moreover, the area is dotted with recreational facilities, shopping centers, and entertainment hubs, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of its residents. Whether one seeks tranquillity in nature or excitement in urban pursuits, Sarjapur Whitefield Road offers the perfect blend of both.

"As South East Bangalore continues its upward trajectory, Don't wait for tomorrow's prices when today offers the perfect opportunity to secure your slice of tomorrow's skylines" - R Nagaraj Reddy, MD of Abhee Ventures.

As the demand for luxury living continues to soar, Sarjapur Whitefield Road stands poised for further development and prosperity. Including STRR, Peripheral Ring Road, Sub-Urban rail or the revamped Bangalore Business Corridor all are easily accessible from the location.

The area also boasts of metro connectivity, which furthers its potential as a commercial hub, capable of hosting multiple shopping, office spaces etc. Compared to the hustle and bustle of central Bangalore, Sarjapur Road offers a quieter and relatively greener environment.

The availability of public infrastructure makes it good for the children growing up to explore and have fun outside the community as well. As the region already houses a great IT cluster comprising of the most renowned tech companies and multinational IT giants, Sarjapur Whitefield Road will have the finest medical centres and transport hubs.

Abhee Celestial City, with its unmatched elegance and sophistication, is not just a residential complex but a testament to the area's burgeoning growth and potential.

