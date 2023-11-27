Abhishek Bachchan's Sports Drama Ghoomer Now Streaming Exclusively on ZEE5 Global

Ghoomer made its worldwide premiere on ZEE5 Global, India’s top digital streaming platform for South Asian content. Director R. Balki’s newest portrayal of human strength shines in its story about individuals facing disabilities and their determination to overcome challenges. In the movie, Anina, played by Saiyami Kher, is an amazing cricket player who’s almost ready to play for India when she has a terrible accident. Her right arm gets cut off. However, she gets back on track with the support of a coach named Padam Singh Sodhi (Paddy), played by Abhishek Bachchan. Paddy is a former cricketer who’s dealing with his own struggles with alcohol. Originally a right-handed batter, Anina transforms into a bowler and invents a new bowling technique to surprise and outwit the opposing team.

Speaking about the film Balki shared during the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), "Ghoomer is a unique tale, akin to creating a new type of ball in cricket. It narrates the story of a female cricketer who faces the loss of her hand and how someone inspires her to become a champion." The director mentioned that considerable effort was invested in crafting an innovative bowling technique, a style previously unseen in the sport. For him, Ghoomer symbolized the quest for something fresh in sports. Balki emphasized the saturation of cricket-themed movies, stating, “We've witnessed numerous cricket stories. People aren't keen on yet another cricket film.”

Furthermore, he added, “If I solely made a cricket film, what contribution would it make to cricket or the sport itself? We delved deep into research and genuinely developed a novel delivery, something unprecedented in cricket. That's what makes it intriguing.”

The Ghoomer movie hit theaters on August 18, 2023, and is a true family entertainer. Following ZEE5 Global’s acquisition of its streaming rights, the movie had its global digital premiere on the streaming service on November 10, 2023. You can enjoy the sports drama in HD on ZEE5 Global.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.