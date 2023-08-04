Academically: Pioneering Healthcare Education

In the present generation, the world is unexpectedly evolving. And, the global healthcare industry faces ever-increasing challenges that call for progressive and innovative solutions. Addressing these needs head on and directing the transformation in healthcare education is none apart from Dr. Akram Ahmad. A visionary and trailblazer in this sphere, Dr Ahmad has achieved exceptional milestones and revolutionised healthcare education through his pioneering platform, Academically.

With an unwavering ardour for enhancing education and a keen know-how of the present gaps in the awareness of opportunities to easily and efficiently migrate to practise as a registered healthcare professional globally, Dr Ahmad set out to revolutionise the way aspirants learn and teachers explain. His dedication to empowering healthcare professionals and aspirants with the most present-day and relevant expertise is evident through the course structure of Academically, which mirrors the requirements of the appropriate licensing exams.

He started by the means of conducting vast research and factual evaluation to identify the crucial educational gaps customary in conventional pedagogy. Meanwhile, he identified that many aspirants struggled because of traditional coaching techniques that hardly catered to the requirements of licensing exams like AMC (Australian Medical Council), KAPS (Knowledge Assessment Of PharmaceuticalSciences), NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination), AIMS (Australian Institute of Medical and Clinical Scientists), DHA (Dubai Health Authority), HAAD (Health Authority of Dubai), and ADC (Australian Dental Council). Notably, success in these exams opens up doors for aspiring migrants to work as pharmacist, dentist, lab technicians, nurses, physiotherapists, optometrist, medical and/or veterinary doctor, etc.

Armed with valuable insights from his research, Dr Ahmad established "Academically," an innovative and adaptive digital platform for healthcare education. The platform offers a dynamic and personalised learning experience for professionals who are migration aspirants and also enable them to practise as registered and licensed healthcare professionals.

Recognising the crucial role of teachers in healthcare researchers' growth, Dr Ahmad integrated comprehensive support and professional development programmes into Academically. This helped prepare aspirants for the challenges of the modern world by bridging the gap between theoretical concepts and practical skills. It simply made learning more relevant and engaging.

Finally, Dr Ahmad instilled a culture of continuous improvement through his online educational platform. Feedback from aspirants, teachers, and parents is actively collected and used to refine the courses further, ensuring it remains up-to-date with the latest advancements in pharmacist, dental, nursing and other healthcare licensing examinations.

Today, over 1500 healthcare professionals from more than 50 countries have connected with Academically already. Also, the CEO is thrilled to share that over 93% of the aspirants have successfully passed the Australian Pharmacy Council KAPS examination in their first March 2023 attempt.

Since its inception, Academically has been instrumental in assisting aspirants in their preparation for KAPS for pharmacists, ADC for dentists, APC for physiotherapists, COE for optometrists, AVE for veterinary physicians and surgeons, AIMS for medical laboratory technicians, NCLEX for nurses and AMC for medical doctors examinations. Besides offering personalised coaching, aspirants are offered a deep understanding of the exam syllabus. Mock exams and practice tests follow through to boost their confidence and exam readiness.

Teaching professionals at Academically harness the power of social media platforms like YouTube to empower aspiring professionals worldwide. Through their awareness campaigns, they disseminate valuable knowledge, career guidance, and skill-building tips. By leveraging social media's vast reach, Academically makes education more accessible and engaging, motivating learners to pursue their dreams and excel in their chosen healthcare fields.

From Australia, the course creators play a pivotal role in addressing the country's healthcare workforce demands. Additionally, many instructors at Academically assist in developing crucial soft skills and English fluency, which are essential for foreign medical graduates to excel in IELTS/PTE/OET exams. This ensures all the aspirants meet the country's stringent standards.

Responding to the need of the hour, Academically stands at the forefront of meeting industry needs, recognising the importance of licensing and certifications. It complies with the Learning Management System architecture that fulfils licensing requirements. In fact, the course designers incorporate essential facts and knowledge tailored to meet the gaps in specific healthcare sectors. By doing so, Academically not only enhances employability but also ensures professionals are equipped with the right skills for thriving in their chosen sectors.

Besides, Academically's platform designers are at the peak of their innovative powers. They embrace technology to deliver a high-quality user experience (UX). They create an immersive and effective learning environment by leveraging tech solutions, such as AI-driven learning systems, interactive simulations, and personalised feedback mechanisms. This innovative approach enhances engagement, knowledge retention, and overall satisfaction with the learning process.

Progressing forward, the company endeavours to maintain its preeminent position as a significant contributor to the global healthcare sector through innovative online teaching, groundbreaking advancements, and the dissemination of evidence-based knowledge.

At Academically, our aim under the leadership of Dr Ahmad is to help aspirants with A-Z of the process of migrating to other countries as healthcare professionals. This will include assessing their skill level and helping them prepare for licensing exams and English language proficiency tests like PTE, OET and IELTS.

While the competition is fierce, attaining success is possible if you set your mind to it. All you need in this journey is proper guidance and the right direction. And, to provide you with that and transform your dreams into reality Academically, Global Health Care Academy is here.

