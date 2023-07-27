Accepting the ONDC Evolution: Are Indian Sellers and Brands Adapting?

Embracing ONDC Evolution: How Indian Sellers and Brands Are Preparing? July 26, 2023 /- In the ever-expanding digital landscape, where the rules of business are constantly evolving and consumer expectations are reaching new heights, one government-backed initiative has emerged as a true game-changer.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is transforming the way businesses operate and transforming the dynamics of consumer interactions.

With its aim to establish an open and transparent digital network for e-commerce transactions, ONDC brings a wealth of advantages to the table, reshaping the entire digital commerce ecosystem.

ONDC - What is it all about?

The ONDC platform, also known as the Open Network for Digital Commerce, is a pioneering platform that aims to revolutionize the world of online marketplaces by leveraging blockchain technology and advanced digital infrastructure.

At its core, ONDC seeks to address the challenges traditional online marketplaces face, such as trust issues, high transaction fees, and limited interoperability. By utilizing blockchain technology, ONDC ensures that transactions are recorded on a decentralized ledger, making them transparent, tamper-proof, and verifiable.

How is ONDC progressing so far?

With an impressive expansion, ONDC now encompasses eight categories, boasting an extensive reach and inclusivity through a thriving network of 40,000+ sellers and 45 participants across 236 cities.

ONDC empowers sellers in multiple ways. They can minimize the costs and competition from large companies. This network particularly benefits SMEs who lack the resources to compete with big names in the industry. Instead, they can focus on offering exceptional customer service to the shoppers.

SellerApp is one of the pioneers in the seller network. They have onboarded over 1,100+ sellers and CPG brands, including Red Bull and 24 Mantra Organics, into the ONDC ecosystem. Their expertise in data analytics has played a pivotal role in driving the success of these brands in the online marketplace.

In conversation with Arishekar N, Sr. Director of Marketing & Growth at SellerApp, he shared insights into the ONDC platform and its potential benefits for brands in e-commerce.

"The ONDC platform provides secure, transparent, and cost-effective solutions for buyers and sellers to be a part of digital commerce," Arishekar N explains.

The network is poised to redefine the rules, unlock new possibilities, and usher in a new era of seamless, secure, and boundary-pushing online transactions. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can further expand their customer base and reach new customers.

The working mechanism of ONDC

The ONDC platform involves three key components:

Seller-side Applications Buyer-side Applications Gateway Other specialized service providers

Seller-side Applications

Seller-side applications serve as the supply side of the ONDC network. These applications are responsible for receiving buyer requests and showcasing their catalog of goods and services to fulfill buyer orders. Seller-side applications can be categorized into two types:

a) Marketplace Seller Nodes (MSNs): MSNs act as aggregators for sellers on the ONDC platform. They provide a marketplace platform where sellers can list their products or services without holding any inventory themselves.

A few of the notable seller apps include Growth Falcon, uEngage, Go Frugal, eSamudaay, and more. Sellers have the comfort of choosing among these popular seller apps.

In this MSN space SellerApp, is considered a dominant player in onboarding brands within the ONDC ecosystem.

SellerApp has successfully onboarded over 1,100 sellers to date, including renowned consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands such as Red Bull and Mother Dairy. Their expertise in data analytics has played a pivotal role in driving the success of these brands in the online marketplace.

SellerApp's remarkable contributions have been acknowledged with the "Social Impact" award from ONDC. This award shows its significant milestones and acknowledges the value they bring to the platform.

b) Inventory Seller Nodes (ISNs): ISNs are sellers themselves who participate directly in the ONDC network. Large commerce players with significant physical presence, distribution, and technological maturity can register as ISNs. Notable examples include retailers such as Unilever and Marico.

Buyer-side Applications

On the other hand, buyer apps are integral network participants within the ONDC platform, responsible for managing buyer-side operations. These applications facilitate various functions such as buyer acquisition, search, and discovery of products or services and enable buyers to place orders on the open network.

When using buyer apps, customers gain access to the ONDC ecosystem, allowing them to explore a wide range of offerings and engage in seamless transactions. These apps provide a user-friendly interface and empower buyers to search for specific products, discover new items, and make informed purchasing decisions.

Gateway

The gateway component within the ONDC platform serves as a vital node responsible for multicasting search queries and collecting the corresponding results. It facilitates communication between buyer-side applications and seller-side applications listed on the ONDC registry.

The gateway applications are developed to broadcast the search requests received from buyer-side apps to the appropriate seller-side apps based on the specified search criteria.

Other specialized service providers

Beyond buyer-side and seller-side applications, the ONDC network encompasses specialized service providers.

These include logistics service providers like Dunzo and LoadShare, payment service providers like Razorpay, reconciliation service providers for managing payment across multiple network partners, settlement agencies such as NBBL, and online dispute resolution (ODR) service providers for resolving disputes across multiple network participants.

The diverse ecosystem within the ONDC network, consisting of buyer-side and seller-side applications, the gateway, and specialized service providers, collectively work towards streamlining the order lifecycle, managing operations, and fostering seamless transactions. This innovative network empowers buyers, sellers, and various stakeholders to tap into the vast opportunities presented by the ONDC platform, driving the future of digital commerce.

"With its commitment to reinventing commerce, ONDC invites us all to embrace the opportunities it presents and embark on a remarkable journey into the future of digital commerce," concludes Arishekar N.

As the ONDC platform continues to evolve and expand, it holds the potential to reshape the landscape of digital commerce, fostering trust, transparency, and innovation in online marketplaces. The vision of ONDC is to create a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem that empowers all participants, propelling the future of e-commerce into uncharted territories.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.