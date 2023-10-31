Acer replaces Mastercard as the official 'Powered By Partner' for the prestigious DPIFF Awards 2024

In a momentous transition, Acer has assumed the coveted role of Powered By Partner for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, marking the replacement of Mastercard's longstanding association.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry. The 2024 ceremony will be Powered By: Acer, recognized for its exceptional range of laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, workstations, lifestyle products, and more, bringing its state-of-the-art technological prowess to the table.

India’s most prestigious ceremony will take place on 20th February 2024 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the presence of celebrities, media personnel, government delegates, and renowned personalities from the industry. The occasion celebrates the rich heritage of Indian cinema commemorating the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. This is a prestigious event that celebrates the best of Indian cinema, and we are honored to be a part of it. At Acer, we believe that technology can be a powerful force for creativity. This collaboration aims to blend the art of storytelling with cutting-edge technology. In the contemporary digital age, technology plays a pivotal role in film production and enhancing the way audiences engage with cinema. Acer is proud to unite the world of art and technology through this partnership.”

The association between Acer and DPIFF in 2024 signifies a significant union, blending technology and storytelling to celebrate creativity and excellence in the world of cinema.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, commented on the association, stating, “Emotions run deep in every Indian household, where Acer is not just a brand but a nostalgic journey. I fondly recall my very first laptop being an Acer, and it's a testament to the unmatched place this brand holds in my heart. Therefore, I am thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with Acer in 2024. This collaboration represents a powerful synergy between DPIFF's commitment to innovation and Acer's cutting-edge technology. Together, we aim to redefine the future of digital experiences and pave the way for extraordinary advancements in the world of technology and entertainment.”

Acer's commitment to innovation and DPIFF's mission to celebrate the pioneers of Indian cinema dovetail seamlessly in this association. From high-performance laptops with impeccable display quality to powerful desktops engineered for intensive video editing, Acer's solutions promise to enhance the efficiency and productivity of individuals across the spectrum of creative disciplines. DPIFF, with Acer's support, will continue to foster creativity and innovation by offering filmmakers and content creators the resources they need to excel in the digital age.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 endeavors to embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey that promises to captivate the hearts and minds of cinephiles worldwide. This prestigious ceremony, scheduled to unfold in grandeur, sets its sights on delving deep into the vast and rich spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge developments, thus illuminating the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form.

The occasion will be a magnificent celebration of outstanding achievements in the realm of cinema, acknowledging the dedicated and relentless work put forth throughout the year 2023. The prestigious ceremony plans to celebrate the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation. It honours all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity - under the same roof. It is a vibrant showcase of India's rich cultural diversity and its deep-seated heritage. It brings to the forefront the world-renowned Indian traditional folk dances, captivating folk music, exquisite handloom textiles, and the inherent beauty of Swadeshi & indigenous craftsmanship.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, you may visit www.dpiff.in.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software, and services will fuse to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India’s only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!