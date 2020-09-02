e-paper
Home / Brand Stories / Achieve your dream package and work for your dream company—Galgotias University has made it all possible!

Achieve your dream package and work for your dream company—Galgotias University has made it all possible!

Despite the current economic slowdown, the university has been able to place several thousand students in top national and international companies. Read on to know more.

Sep 02, 2020
Galgotias University has an inflow of more than 5,000 students from across the country every year.
Galgotias University, one of the most sought-after universities by students across India, has again achieved stellar placements with packages higher than the industry average even in internships.

The bar is being raised continuously every year with the quality of education being provided at the university. The impeccable placement records are a proof of the academic excellence.

Owing to the updated curriculum and industry experts and top academicians focusing on delivery and learning, Galgotias has once again succeeded in placing its students in several national and international companies. These companies recruit candidates from the university year on year.

Galgotias University is one of the first few t universities to get an NBA accreditation for courses such as computer science, mechanical engineering, and electrical and electronics engineering.
Despite the current economic slowdown, Galgotias University has been able to place several thousand students, especially those in computer science, management, law, mechanical engineering, media and mass communication, and hospitality.

One of the computer science students, who was placed in Amazon for package of Rs. 30.32 lakh p.a., says, “Galgotias was my dream college and now I have got my dream job because of the university. The coding culture in this university is very strong.”

Another student has been placed in American Express as an intern for a monthly package of Rs 70,000.

Kumar Divyay Mani, a student of computer science and engineering at Galgotias University, has been selected for a data science bootcamp at MIT, for which the university has also been supporting Kumar financially to ensure that he reaches his goal.

Watch this video to know more.

 

Galgotias University is one of the first few t universities to get an NBA accreditation for courses such as computer science, mechanical engineering, and electrical and electronics engineering. It proves that all parameters are being met to ensure strong academic delivery and knowledge along with practical and skill-enhancing courses, thereby keeping students far ahead in learning and application of the knowledge gained during offline and online classes.

Galgotias strongly believes that by the time the students graduate, they should not only be knowledgeable and have values, but also industry-ready and job-ready at a holistic level.
Galgotias strongly believes that by the time the students graduate, they should not only be knowledgeable and have values, but also industry-ready and job-ready at a holistic level. This is because when top companies recruit candidates from Galgotias, they prefer those who are not only good at coding and have sound fundamentals, but also possess good communication, creative, and proactive skills. Companies also look for thought leaders, and students of Galgotias University are exactly that.

Galgotias has an inflow of more than 5,000 students from across the country every year. They find it easy to fit into the culture, as they find many like-minded and brilliant students on the campus.

