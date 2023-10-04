ActivTrades: Global Player Targeting Active Traders Worldwide

ActivTrades, a broker with a long history in the market, is currently attracting attention, but mixed reviews and a higher-than-average risk profile raise questions about its suitability for traders.

ActivTrades has been around since 2001, offering trading opportunities primarily to clients from the UK, Europe, CIS, Asia, and South America. They deal in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Forex, with a diverse range of assets that includes stocks, ETFs, and more.

With its headquarters in London and additional offices in Milan, Sofia, and Nassau, ActivTrades has positioned itself as a global player in the online brokerage world, seeking to attract the most active traders.

However, before you rush to open an account, it's crucial to look at the grand scheme of things. ActivTrades has garnered mixed reviews, with a TU Overall Score of 4.82 out of 10, as reported by Traders Union expert Anton Kharitonov.

This rating raises concerns about the broker's reliability and overall performance. The Traders Union expert has cautioned potential users to think twice before committing their capital to ActivTrades.

ActivTrades holds licenses in the UK, the Bahamas, CSSF, and CONSOB. These licenses indicate a level of regulatory oversight, but they don't necessarily guarantee a flawless trading experience.

In the TU Ranking, ActivTrades ranks 95 among 350 companies, an indicator that leaves room for improvement. The ranking is based on an evaluation of over 100 criteria and a test on how to open an account, suggesting that there may be areas where the broker falls short.

ActivTrades has been in the brokerage industry for over 20 years, accumulating a wealth of experience along the way.

When it comes to trading accounts, ActivTrades doesn't take a general approach. The broker offers two types of accounts – Individual and Professional – to cater to different trader needs and preferences. This flexibility ensures that traders can find an account that suits their trading style.

But ActivTrades doesn't stop at currency pairs. The broker allows its clients to venture into various trading arenas.

This includes the Forex market, as well as CFDs on stocks, bonds, indices, and commodities. This diversity of assets allows traders to diversify their portfolios and explore different opportunities.

ActivTrades offers a proprietary trading terminal for its clients, ensuring they have access to a tailored trading environment.

But if you're more comfortable with classic platforms, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are also on the menu. ActivTrades believes in freedom when it comes to trading strategies, welcoming the use of trading robots and not imposing any restrictions.

Recently, a renowned financial news source, shed light on ActivTrades in an insightful article, in collaboration with Traders Union.

Coverage of ActivTrades also touches upon the broker's impressive track record. Over the years, ActivTrades has received recognition in the form of 26 awards, signifying its dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

These accolades serve as a proof to the broker's commitment to delivering quality service. One of the standout features highlighted in the article is ActivTrades' dedication to simplifying the trading experience.

The broker also specializes in market execution, ensuring orders are executed swiftly and efficiently, with an average execution time as fast as 0.004 seconds.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just beginning your journey, ActivTrades offers a range of tools and options to support your trading aspirations, backed by insights from respected financial news sources.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

