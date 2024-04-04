Actor Ajay Bhullar Shines in Short Film ‘Veere’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Strasberg alumni Pavani Gupta and the prominent Bollywood actor Prabal Punjabi present ‘Veere’, a poignant short film set against the dynamic backdrop of New York City. The narrative follows two estranged brothers who, after six years of silence following their mother's passing, grapple with themes of family, relationships, and forgiveness.

Starring the talented Ajay Bhullar, who not only delivers a compelling performance but also plays a pivotal role in the film's production, Veere has garnered acclaim at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Festival. Bhullar reflects on the film, stating, "Veere is a journey of rediscovery and healing, both on and off the screen. It's a beautiful narrative that delves into familial bonds and the resilience of the human spirit." As the film continues to gain attention, the creators invite audiences to join them on an emotional journey through the intricacies of life, love, and reconciliation.

Bhullar showcased his brilliance in the recent production of Anton Chekhov’s timeless play, ‘The Cherry Orchard’, held in September 2023. As a dedicated member of the esteemed theatre ensemble, The Chekhovians, Bhullar played a crucial role in the resounding success of all four sold-out performances at Theaterlab in New York City. The production received enthusiastic acclaim from audiences and garnered commendable reviews. He is also set to enthrall audiences in the upcoming short film ROM CON (formerly known as ‘Love In All The Wrong Places’) written by Dini Parayitam. The film is directed by Brittany and Andrew Ramjattan Beguin and produced by Zen Dot.

