Actor Bhumi Pednekar turns Covid Warrior; saves thousands of lives

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic caught us unaware and news feeds and message exchanges all over the country were soon filled with cries for help. There were horror stories of Covid-19 patients losing their lives due to unavailability of hospital beds, plasma donors and shortages of basics like medical oxygen as our medical system buckled under the pressure of soaring cases.

But, amidst all the panic and gloom emerged a community of Covid heroes who put their lives on hold to help others in their hour of need. They spread a message of hope and positivity, and became a source of inspiration for several others who joined hands to beat the pandemic.

The unsung heroes were a mixed bag of celebrities as well as commoners, who worked tirelessly to save lives, dreams and families. One such angel is Actor and Conservationist Bhumi Pednekar, who started a new initiative ‘Covid Warrior’ to help families battling with Covid-19.

Pednekar came down with Covid-19 along with her mother, who was hospitalised for 12 days and in immediate need of plasma. The struggle she saw trying to arrange a plasma donor for her mother made her realise the severity of the situation. She started ‘Covid Warrior’ soon after testing negative and her twitter handle was flooded with cries for help when the cases were peaking in the months of April and May, with a new request coming almost every minute.

