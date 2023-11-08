Actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan have switched from flat phones to the flip side. Have you?

A surprise package has arrived at actor Kiara Advani’s home. “Hi Kiara, Are you ready to join the flip side?” reads a message in the mint colour box. What could be in it? She opens the package to find an all-new Galaxy Z Flip5!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara looks at the new smartphone completely awestruck and says, “Oh my god! These selfies are like the brightest ever,” in a brand new video. Since its launch, the Galaxy Z Flip5 has proven its ability to transform ordinary life moments into extraordinary selfies with its versatile rear camera and the innovative Quick Shot feature. With FlexCam, you can take photos hands-free, from the most creative angles – just as Kiara did as she rested her new Z Flip5 on a table and let its base act as a tripod.

The results, obviously, are impressive. The actor previewed her photos and bid adieu to her flat phone. “I am ready to join the flip side,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s not just Kiara who got the special delivery. Actor Varun Dhawan looks ecstatic as he gets an invite from Samsung to #JoinTheFlipSide and inside his Icy Blue box is another surprise – the new Galaxy Z Fold5.

“Arre Wah. The Galaxy Z Fold5. Damn! This looks super cool. Man, look at the screen size. Perfect for gaming,” he says as he unboxes his present in another video. Varun tries his hand at gaming and is greatly impressed by its big screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is the ultimate gaming device as it allows you to score point after point on your favourite games, minus the lag. This latest generation Galaxy Z Fold5 comes with the custom-built Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which is the fastest on a Galaxy Z series so far, an extra-large 7.6” screen that makes your favourite games come alive before you, and a 38% larger vapour chamber to prevent overheating even after hours of non-stop gaming. This chamber dissipates heat more intelligently and what you get is less lag and absolutely no drop in performance. It also comes with the IPX8 water resistance for the highest levels of durability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These top-of-the-line specs left Varun spellbound with the gaming experience he had on his brand-new device. “I am ready to join the flip side,” he wrote on the large screen with the S Pen that also comes built-in with the new Fold. With this latest upgrade, Samsung has developed several apps which are optimised for a large-screen experience and using an S Pen with these offers a boost to productivity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You too can own the new Galaxy Z Fold5 at an attractive price of just ₹5,237 per month at a 30-month low-cost EMI offer. The Galaxy Z Flip5 can be yours at a special offer price of just ₹3,379 per month, at an ongoing 30-month low-cost EMI offer. Hurry! The offers are valid for a limited time. Visit your nearest Samsung-authorised dealer or Samsung.com to order yours today! Are you ready to join the flip side?

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!