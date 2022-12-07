Actress Richa Gulati To Make Her Web Series Debut Soon!

Life in India’s Tinseltown is a mix of glamorous highs and some crushing lows. Stories of overnight success and tales of fall from grace are all too common there - such uncertainty can keep one awake and on the edge chronically. But one star seems to have transcended this vortex and cemented her place as in the industry- Richa Gulati.

Richa has been steadily climbing the ladder as an actress and a model, and has been seen in the movie Sivaranjani and in the music video for Girik Aman’s Queen. Her rise to fame in the Punjabi film industry was meteoric, she grabbed headlines with her superhit albums Lekh, Queen, and Jab Jhumke. And has worked with labels like Zee music and T-series in recent years.

She has also starred in many commercials and has become the face of many leading brands.

Richa Gulati is currently working on some exciting projects- including a web series! When asked about what she was working on, Richa kept the details under wraps but did tell us about her mindset and experience. She said, “Everything is shaping up as we had expected it to be, we are making steady progress and I cannot wait for my work to be presented to the world! These projects are unlike anything I’ve ever tried my hand at so it is all very exciting’”.

Richa has amassed over 1 Million followers on Instagram and has an active fan-following on the platform. Her vast talents have caught the attention of many - from music, modelling and acting. Beyond the industry sphere, her authenticity and charisma have caught the attention of the nation and the fans are sure to flock to Richa’s new home project upon release. It would be especially interesting to see the turn her career will be taking and we hope to see that her talent gets the centre stage that it deserves.

