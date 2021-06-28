Add panache to your living room with the new Samsung The Frame TV

Your home is a reflection of who you are and within it, the living room is a polished ensemble of bespoke furniture and designer pieces, each of which have been curated especially for this space.

A television in this setting has, for long, been considered a décor eyesore. But, for most families, the living room is a space where everyone comes together to unwind and de-stress after a hard day at work, making the television a necessary evil.

When homes are done up, experts often find ways to conceal the television, or reduce the clutter on casing and wiring. The TV itself has transformed over the years from an ugly black box to a sleek design that can be mounted on the wall.

TV or Painting?

Samsung The Frame TV comes with bezels, or frames, in various different colour options and you can choose the one that adds that extra bit of luxe to your home.

The all new The Frame TV from the house of Samsung, one of the leading television manufacturers in the world, offers us the perfect solution for our homes. This revolutionary model can disguise itself as an artwork on the wall – it has been designed to look like a real picture frame.

The new model is more than just a regular television. Hanging on your living room wall will be a new painting, a statement addition to the space, which can be personalised to suit your style and taste. An amalgam of innovation and panache, it blends in perfectly with the existing décor without standing out how a conventional TV would.

Like a painting, the Samsung The Frame TV comes with bezels, or frames, in various different colour options and you can choose the one that adds that extra bit of luxe to your home. The bezels have a modern design that complement all kinds of rooms, modern or classical, and can be changed easily too. So, when you feel like lending a new look to the room, just change the magnetic border on the TV and replace it with the one that matches your mood!

Latest Technology

The Frame TV comes with Samsung’s legendary Quantum Dot technology, wherein nano-sized dots provide 100 per cent colour volume and deliver a life-like picture quality to the display.

The TV itself is completely state-of-the-art. The Frame TV is 24.99 mm thick, which is about 46 per cent thinner than last year’s version and has a 3 mm One Invisible Connection which conceals all the mess of wires and makes it look more like a photo frame adorning the walls than a TV.

The great picture quality allows you to enjoy every video and photo that plays on it regardless of its brightness. It is embedded with Samsung’s legendary Quantum Dot technology, wherein nano-sized dots provide 100 per cent colour volume and deliver a life-like picture quality to the display. The Frame TV displays clear and vivid photos with textures almost identical to the original.

Even at times when no one is watching, the television will not hang like a plain black screen. When The Frame is off, you can turn on the Art Mode. You can select photographs or artworks to be displayed on it and convert your living room into a mini art gallery or bring back precious memories of times spent together.

Art to Suit Every Taste

For those who like to lend a personalised feel to their living space, the display of The Frame TV can be used to create a collage of timeless memories.

An Art Store that the TV connects to offers more than 1,400 options of art works to suit everyone’s tastes and sensibilities. The Art Store for 2021 is upgraded – the selection includes everything from classic artworks displayed in top art galleries across the world to modern ones.

Based on the time and place of your setting and an analysis of your preferences, it gives you relevant recommendations of artwork that you can display on the turned off screen. For art lovers, it also offers information on every frame such as its title, name of the artist who created it, etc. The upgraded Art Store also allows you to explore options like favourites, slideshow, shuffle or matte more easily.

For those who like to lend a personalised feel to their living space, the display can be used to create a collage of timeless memories. You can choose from photographs of memorable holidays, adventures or milestones. You can even create a photo wall right on The Frame TV using 16 different colours and five designs of matte that come embedded in it.

Time to get The Frame TV!

So, gone are the days of ugly TVs and webs of wires dangling from the side. Bring home your Samsung The Frame TV and give your living room a renewed look. The Frame TV is available on Amazon, Flipkart and the Samsung e-store with prices starting at ₹61,990 and is available in four size options – 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch.

So, what are you waiting for? Order your Samsung Frame TV today and renew your romance with the television!