Adgebra: Reaching Out To New-age Indian Internet Users In Vernacular Languages

July 13: Adgebra, an advertising platform developed in India, is entirely based on providing local solutions to advertisers. India's largest multilingual AdTech platform uses intelligent translation attributes in 10+ Indian vernacular languages. Adgebra is bridging the communication gap created due to the use of multiple languages across the country that companies often face while advertising to their target audience. It allows the advertisers to choose the language(s) preferred by their target audience and handles the rest itself.

Digital India has materialized since the digital revolution took place over the last few years. The growing use of the internet and smart devices has made businesses implement digital platforms to reach users. In 2022 alone, internet users set a new milestone of 12½ trillion hours spent online. These new-age internet users, especially in India, are not limited to the English-speaking niche of the country. Digital information today is consumed by people speaking diverse regional languages in the country.

With the rise in audiences consuming vernacular content in a culturally diverse nation, the need for brands to advertise their offerings focused on regional requisites is imperative. Traditional advertising channels like TV commercials and print ads have already adapted to these needs by translating and producing ads that adapt these vernacular nuances while catering to the customers residing in different regions of the country, but the digital revolution has only begun.

According to a report by Google-KPMG, there is a steady increase in the consumption of digital ads in regional languages. The digital boom in the country has put new-age advertising channels at the disposal of marketers which need to be used wisely. The audience that is used to consuming TV commercials and print ads in their respective regional languages would prefer consuming online ads in those languages as well. While there is this prevalent need for regional language ads, not many brands can reach out to their audiences in their languages.

The shift in advertising on digital platforms is comparatively slower despite the needs being high. While brands and advertisers are aware of the need to adapt to the vernacular nuances while reaching out to the customers residing in different regions of the country, they are not able to find a sustainable way to advertise their offerings to their audience.

This is the gap that AdTech platforms like Adgebra have set out to bridge. Adgebra uses a blend of AI/ML and manual processes to translate ads into multiple vernacular languages in an authentic way based on the digital platforms they are published on. The AdTech platform aims to help advertisers who want to increase their traction by reaching out to consumers in specific regions but are unable to find a way to do so.

This translation of content extends to landing pages and web pages as well. An internet user clicking on a regional language ad is likely to get put off if they land on a page that reads in English, thereby affecting the advertiser’s call-to-action. By offering services to translate the landing pages and web pages as well, platforms like Adgebra ensure a seamless browsing experience for customers targeted by the advertisers.

As digitization has turned the world into a global village, regional language ad platforms like Adgebra help global advertisers reach regional Indian audiences. This opens the doors to sustainable global advertising where international brands and advertisers can target Indian audiences without dealing with the language barrier.

Rohit Bagad, the CEO of Adgebra believes that seamless translation of ads can lead to a considerable spike in the traction they are looking for. He says, “If people in India are multilingual, so should be the ads they consume! With Adgebra, we have been able to help advertisers increase their CTRs (click-through rates) by three times, thereby giving them better returns on their investments. The AdTech offering is designed to deliver globally and perform locally, catering to the advertisers’ needs that are inherently Indian.”

