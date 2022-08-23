Adil Sami of “Fortune Group Turkey” talks about the power of the digital wave

The kind of insane success and the level of momentum a few industries and sectors around the world have gained can be attributed to a number of factors. Of course, one of the crucial factors includes the continuous tech advancements of the world, and another pivotal role is played by the incessant efforts and broad visions of business owners and entrepreneurs who leave no stone unturned to turn those visions into a beautiful reality. However, one cannot unsee how the digital wave as a whole has changed the face of almost all industries around the world, including the real estate space.

“It is time to up one’s game in the vast and ever-evolving real estate sector by leveraging the endless power of social media and the whole of the digital space,” says a one-of-a-kind business owner, founder, and expert investment advisor named Adil Sami of “Fortune Group Turkey.” He says that the digital wave which has taken over almost every industry today must be credited for the exponential growth it has provided entrepreneurs with, something which wasn’t possible a few decades ago.

He further explains that utilizing and optimizing the many incredible tools available with social media and other digital platforms can lead businesses, big or small, towards massive exposure, reach and prominence and help them reach even their untapped markets. This man, who did chartered accounting from Southampton and a Project Management Analyst program in his over a decade of experience running his business starting a business and management company, has learned how digital media, over the years, played one of the most key roles in helping businesses survive and thrive, even amidst enormous competition and saturation. That is how he grew his company Fortune Group Turkey to also successfully run one of the largest YouTube channels regarding real estate holding, offering unique and fresh content in real estate investing like analyzing deals, finding and financing a property, tips, advice, and so much more.

Today with his rich years of experience, Adil Sami (@adilsamiofficial) is confident that social media further will be instrumental in upping the game of real estate and many other industries around the world. He points out how with social media, entrepreneurs can create winning social media strategies and campaigns to draw more audience attention and target their target demographic worldwide towards their companies and platforms, eventually encouraging them to invest in the same and helping them make money in real estate.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.