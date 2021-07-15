Admissions open at MIT-WPU for various B.Sc.programs, apply now!

India, 14th July 2021: MIT World Peace University’s (MIT-WPU) School of Computer Science and School of Mathematics & Statistics, offers a course of three-year Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and a three-year Bachelor’s Degree in Computational Mathematics & Statistics. Designed to increase students'knowledge and expertise to train them to be competent for industry exposure and to meet the shortage of skilled human resources. MIT- WPU is well-known in India and abroad for its consistent excellence in education. The university makes sure to provide students with holistic learning experiences based on value-based education, research, and industry collaborations.

Highlights: The curriculum of B.Sc. in Computer Science has been designed with the requirements of the IT industry and higher studies in the form of MCA, MS in computers, and others, in order to acquire greater competency. The major program objectives and highlights include skill-based certifications, industry-driven skill sets, learning the latest technologies, and interpersonal & communication skills.

The curriculum of B.Sc. in Computational Mathematics & Statistics has been designed with cutting-edge programming languages such as C, R, Java, Python, and others, as well as core Mathematical and Statistical subjects and Peace courses taught by experienced and eminent faculty. The major program objectives and highlights include skill-based certifications, industry-driven skill sets, learning the latest technologies, interpersonal & communication skills, and research and development approaches.

Courses designed with cutting-edge programming languages

Placements & Recruiters: The B.Sc. in Computer Science program has been successful in developing a strong force of professionals as software engineers, technical analysts, solutions architects, system analysts, software developers, database administrators, and much more. On the other hand, B.Sc. in Computational Mathematics & Statistics program has been successful in developing a strong force of professionals as a corporate market analyst and risk management, software analyst and developer, insurance and banking analyst, and so on.

MIT-WPU believes that this generation of students will provide the impetus for knowledge and information to be redefined in response to the ever-changing challenges of the Information Age. Every year, many companies come to campus for placement drives, and the university has good relationships with leading industries. MIT-WPU upholds its commitment by providing students with 100 percent placement assistance, and the highest salary package of INR 4.2 lacs per annum offered is proof of the program& its success. Currently, students are being assisted with online placements and internships, along with remote working opportunities. Some of the leading recruiters include Barclays, Amazon, BYJU’s, Deloitte, Vodafone, L&T Infotech, Infosys, and more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B.Sc. in Computer Science program at MIT-WPU, students need to have passed 10+2 / 12th / HSC Exam in Science Stream with Mathematics subject or Three Years Engineering Diploma recognized by Government Competent Authority or passed its equivalent examination with a total score of 50% aggregate.

Both B.Sc in Computer Science and B.Sc in Mathematics & Statistics at MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications.

For the eligibility of BSc. in Computational Mathematics & Statistics program at MIT-WPU, students need to have a valid score in HSC (10+2) or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English as passing subjects and a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

Online Admission Process: Both B.Sc in Computer Science and B.Sc in Mathematics & Statistics at MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications. Students can complete the application form online from the comfort and security of their own homes, making the process quick and easy. As a result, students are strongly encouraged to apply early in order to be considered for provisional admission offers. Students can go fill out the online application form- here.

Covid Policies: The safety of its students and employees is a top priority at MIT-WPU.

As a result, the university&entire admissions process has been moved online. To ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all MIT-WPU study programs are being delivered online in real-time using digital technology tools and infrastructure. MIT-WPU promises to reopen the campus for students only when it is completely safe, in accordance with strict government regulations.

Industry Collaborations: MIT-WPU has a wide extensive global network; its alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts which lead to the best collaborations. The industry and academic collaborations allow students to gain domain knowledge outside of their specialization while also bridging the theoretical and skill-based gap. To promote entrepreneurship and innovation, MIT-WPU works in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDII). MIT-WPU also initiates the launching of its own startups and enterprises by providing support through its Technology Business Incubator and promotes self-sustainable entities.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.