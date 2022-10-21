Adobe MAX 2022: Unleashing the Future of Creativity and Collaboration

Creativity today has no limitations – it cuts across boundaries, offering creators a chance to explore beyond the ordinary. With new-age technologies like AI and 3D at the forefront, there's a greater opportunity to unleash creative expression like never before. Precisely, what Adobe stands for – from its products and features to innovations, every tool empowers creators to push the boundaries of their creation and dream bigger– while offering new opportunities to creators from all backgrounds and skill levels to uplevel their creative skills, knowledge, and the overall creativity game.

Focusing on three major themes – expanding the power and speed of Adobe Express and Creative Cloud tools, increasing collaborative creativity, and introducing new tools for immersive 3D development, this year's Adobe MAX unveiled a range of exciting new updates and innovations across Creative Cloud and Document Cloud flagship applications - powered by Adobe’s Sensei AI technology.

Adobe’s latest Creative Cloud innovations announced cater to the needs of both experienced 3D creators and 2D creatives, who are looking to add new dimensions to their work.

“The next era of creativity will be defined by stronger collaboration, greater productivity, and more immersive content than we’ve ever experienced before,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India. “Announced at Adobe MAX 2022, the latest innovations across Creative Cloud and Adobe Express leverage AI, collaborative and 3D technologies to enable and empower creators whether they are individuals, SMBs, enterprises, educational institutions or government, to save time and create with ease."

She further added, “As one of the first technology companies to make a strategic bet on India 25 years ago, we’re excited to see the momentum all around us. Our innovation engine in India is firing on all cylinders and we’re proud to have our team contribute to a wide range of cutting-edge features and sneaks at this year’s hybrid MAX. Given explosion of the creator economy and accelerated tech adoption in the country, our already promising business opportunity is sure to skyrocket in the coming times.”

Empowering creators

Adobe’s latest Creative Cloud innovations announced cater to the needs of both experienced 3D creators and 2D creatives, who are looking to add new dimensions to their work. These cutting-edge innovations are designed to speed and ease creation by removing complexity, address emerging creative mediums with powerful new tools, and make it easier than ever to collaborate on creative projects. Streamlining the creative process will inspire creators of all ages, interests, and skillsets to express their creative visions in new ways, and to larger audiences.

The latest version of Photoshop adds breakthrough AI-powered capabilities including precision selection improvements, one-click Delete and Fill, a new Photoshop Photo Restoration Neural Filter (beta), support for new formats, and streamlined creative processes benefitting users of all experience levels. Now smarter, more collaborative, and easier to use across surfaces. Share for Review (beta) will allow users to collaborate seamlessly on projects without leaving Photoshop.

Adobe’s most recent launch- Adobe Express has been advanced with multiple innovations including an AI-powered one-tap Background Removal tool, color palette and font recommendations, and multi-page formatting. These advances enable anyone to create from hobbyists to professionals and businesses and publish eye-catching content for social media while automating mundane and highly complex tasks to leave more time for creation and ideation.

What's important is that all the new AI innovations unveiled at Adobe MAX 2022 have been developed in accordance with Adobe’s AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency.

Content demands have become far more complex today, leaving creators on a hunt for tools that enhance collaboration. According to a recent Adobe study, more than 165 million people have joined the Creator Economy since 2020, and roughly one in four people are contributing photography, videography, creative writing, and other content to online spaces. To address this growing need, Adobe announced the expansion of collaboration tools within Creative Cloud and Document Cloud.

Adobe has also fostered a partnership with Meta to integrate the Substance 3D tools into the Meta Quest platform, powering the needs of 3D and immersive content creators. Adobe and Meta are collaborating to integrate Substance 3D Modeler and a forthcoming collaborative review app directly into Meta’s Quest platform, empowering everyone to build and share immersive 3D content and experiences while using Meta Quest virtual reality headsets.

In his keynote, Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Adobe, said, “Adobe's mission to democratize creativity is about enabling anyone, anywhere to tell their story, whenever and wherever inspiration strikes. With every product launch, we try to expand the lens to make creativity more accessible to more people. And we're bringing the power and precision of Adobe magic to every category, including imaging, illustration, design, 3D and immersive.”

There's more…

This year's Sneaks spotlighted AI’s role in unlocking creative possibilities for those interested in developing immersive 3D environments, creating animated videos for social media, or designing projects for real world settings. Previewing into the potential features in Adobe products, brewing at the Adobe research labs, the annual showcase revealed projects such as Magnetic Type and Vector Edge, demonstrated by Arushi Jain and Ankit Phogat, computer scientists at Adobe.

Aiming to simply editing, Magnetic Type lets anyone attach and instantly fuse any shape — even hand-drawn calligraphy — to a piece of live digital text.

While Vector Edge provides designers and their teams with the ability to visualise, make edits, and collaborate on 2D designs within 3D environments during the design process.

"We're approaching generative technology from a creator centric perspective. We believe AI should enhance human creativity, not replace it. And it should benefit creators, not replace them," said David Wadhwani, Chief Business Officer, Digital Media, Adobe.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.