Adobe showcases the Future of Creative Collaboration & Careers at Adobe MAX 2021

New technology, new challenges, and new opportunities are changing the way people create. At every organisation, large or small, creative teams are looking for easier ways to collaborate and engage a broader set of stakeholders. Creative people are searching for new and more efficient ways to transform vision into reality across multiple formats and surfaces, seeking to express themselves creatively to stand out and advance their careers. Today, creativity is not only confined to burgeoning professional artists, social media influencers and designers alone, but has become a critical skill for achieving competitive advantage across businesses.

Unveiling its latest Creative Cloud innovations at Adobe MAX 2021, Adobe has opened up limitless possibilities for creators, removing frictions from their processes and helping them with new and efficient ways to work collaboratively. Among the many updates, the company previewed the future of creativity on the web, designed to help creative teams collaborate in real time across multiple surfaces and stakeholders, regardless of device or location.

“Creativity is evolving to meet the new realities of work. Adobe is bringing new collaboration capabilities, more AI-powered features and web-first applications to Creative Cloud to unleash our customers’ full creative potential. We are reimagining Creative Cloud products and services to connect creative teams, enable new ways to create and empower more creative careers,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe.

Strengthening the Collaboration Ecosystem

At Adobe MAX, the company showcased Photoshop (Beta) and Illustrator (Private Beta) on the web – a browser-based experience which will allow millions of individuals, teams and stakeholders to collaborate, view, share and comment on cloud documents on the web. Collaborators with a Photoshop subscription can make quick edits, while Illustrator subscribers can access essential design tools and editing workflows using a set of early features.

Taking a leap into making creative connectivity a new reality, Adobe is offering web features like Creative Cloud Spaces, where everyone working on a project can access, organize and share creative files, libraries and links in a central location. Spaces will be accessible across desktop and mobile through Creative Cloud Web and available in Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco and XD. With Creative Cloud Canvas, creators can lay out, visualize and review work together, in real-time, right in the browser. It allows teams to place shapes, text, images and stickers, and link documents from Creative Cloud apps so anyone can make quick edits to the original creative in the corresponding app with a single click. Moreover, with acquisition of Frame.io, Adobe is geared up to create a powerful collaboration platform to accelerate the creative process.

“The journey we have been on is to reimagine our creative process with the goal of simplifying how we work and to give the team time to do what they do best - that is to be creative. We develop tens of thousands of pieces of content and assets annually. So, aligning a process by which to manage these was no doubt a pretty tall order. Over the years, we’ve been using Creative Cloud Libraries on a much smaller scale, but we wanted to develop a process that would bring it to the next level. The ability to give direct access to these assets to these designers really was critical. Creative Cloud Libraries really allowed us to maintain design stride, which was a game changer for us,” said Mike Matthews, Director, Creative Operations, Walgreens, in ‘Reimagining the Creative Process in a Global Pandemic’ session at Adobe MAX.

Powering Creative Careers

Collaboration is not just about creating together but securing the work too. Helping Creative Cloud subscribers monetize their work through paid subscriptions on the Behance platform, Adobe is giving creators full control over what they share, and the subscriptions are seamlessly integrated into Behance projects and livestreams.

“Back in 2006, Behance was founded to bring the creative community together and the Behance community has grown leaps and bounds. Over the last year, more than 160 million people visited Behance to view creative projects more than 2 billion times,” added Scott Belsky. “But Behance is more than just a community - it has become the network and global reference for the creative world at work. The team has rolled out a ton of new capabilities to accelerate your projects and careers.”

At Adobe MAX, with Adobe Sensei AI technology, the company defined the future of creativity.

In support of the company’s Content Authenticity Initiative, Adobe shipped Content Credentials in Photoshop, an opt-in feature that shows a creator’s identity and edit history to ensure they are getting attribution for their work; Content Credentials will also connect to NFT marketplaces.

Adobe continues to innovate so as to allow creators to focus on work that matters. At Adobe MAX, with Adobe Sensei AI technology, the company defined the future of creativity. The company announced an advanced version of After Effects enabling faster previews and renders with multi-Frame rendering and beta Sensei-powered Scene Edit Detection capabilities. The company also announced Improved 3D effects on Illustrator and access to Substance 3D materials on desktop and a Sensei-powered Vectorize Technology Preview on iPad, giving complete power to creators to effortlessly collaborate and transform any idea into scalable graphics.