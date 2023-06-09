Adobe unveils new product innovations to power experience-led growth for enterprises in India

How do you make your brand stand out amidst a crowded marketplace that is being driven by a marked shift to online. Today’s digitally connected customer is spoiled for choice and is leaning towards brands that offer seamless customer experiences with consistency. In this fast-paced world, enterprises need to strike a fine balance between offering distinctive digital customer experiences to unlock new revenue streams from existing customers and acquiring new ones, and at the same time drive profitability.

Businesses recognise the significance of digital experiences and to establish a connection with the customer by providing seamless, personalised, and timely interactions at every point in their journey. In keeping with the changing demographics of the digital marketplace, Adobe, the global technology leader in customer experience management hosted Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 on June 8 and 9 – by unveiling a wide range of product innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud, the world’s leading customer experience management solution, Adobe Express, the world’s leading all-in-one content creation app and Adobe Firefly, the world’s most differentiated generative AI offering, together empowering brands to be creative and accelerate experience-led growth.

Anil Chakravarthy, President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe

“Creativity is the new productivity. Generative AI also represents this incredible new technology frontier. This is going to revolutionise technology as we know it. It has the ability to become this incredible co-pilot. For the world’s creative minds, I think it rapidly expands access to creativity. For businesses, it represents an opportunity for automation and personalisation,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Adobe.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Anil Chakravarthy, President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe, said “Today’s digital economy, coupled with the heightened expectations of consumers, means organisations must be laser-focused on customer experience as the great differentiator. Through the combination of Adobe’s industry-leading enterprise applications and strong innovation engine, we are in the perfect position to help brands rise to this challenge and drive sustainable, experience-led growth”.

New product innovations

An Adobe research revealed that the demand for content has at least doubled over the past two years according to 88 per cent of marketing and customer experience leaders who were interviewed as part of the survey. Two-thirds of them expect this demand to grow by five times over the next two years. There is a need to convert this vast pool of data into actionable insights which can be used to make the entire digital experience journey more intuitive and engaging for the customer.

In a major step towards this, Adobe has unveiled new innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud, the world’s leading customer experience management solution, wherein the new offerings enable brands to deliver highly personalised experiences across any touchpoint, while maximising operational efficiency. Adobe Experience Cloud has continued to gain traction across many verticals through its associations with leading brands in India – ranging from HDFC Bank and Tata Capital in BFSI space to Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Malabar Goldin the retail/ecommerce space; and from Vistara in Travel & Hospitality to MG Motor, Hero Motocorp and CEAT in automotive domain.

“As enterprise businesses navigate through an uncertain business climate and price conscious consumers, consistently delivering engaging and personalised experiences will be paramount to accelerating profitable growth. Our latest innovations empower brands to activate data in new ways that drive customer engagements, along with efficiencies and cost savings,” said Amit Ahuja, Senior Vice President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.

Bringing Adobe Firefly, Adobe Express and Generative AI capabilities to Enterprise Solutions

Adobe also announced the expansion of Adobe Firefly – Adobe family of creative generative AI models and the only offering in the market today that generates commercially viable, professional-quality content – into new enterprise-ready solutions that will address the surging demand for digital content in the dynamic Indian market.

In its new avatar, Adobe Firefly will bring the power of generative AI image creation and editing capabilities to millions of enterprise users who will be able to modify images in Photoshop, Illustrator, Express and Experience Manager. Users can also create standout content with inspiration from Express’s beautiful, high-quality collection of templates, fonts, stock images, videos and music.

“As the demand for content increases by five-fold, this new enterprise offering empowers users of any skill level to instantly turn ideas into content with Firefly, while tapping into the power of Express and Creative Cloud to quickly modify assets and deliver standout designs. Creators can now make stunning videos, designs and documents faster than ever before and our seamless workflows with our flagship applications give Creative Cloud subscribers even more control over the creative process,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe.

Firefly and Adobe Express for Enterprise will bring Firefly to all employees across an organisation, empowering anyone to generate, edit and share, standout, on brand content quickly and easily. Creative professionals, creators, students, enterprises and brands – can create, collaborate and share standout content at the speed of their imaginations. As part of this new release, businesses will be able to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, generating content in the brand’s unique style and brand language.

At Adobe, the overarching belief is that generative AI is all set to fundamentally transform the ways brands connect with their customers, and how they interact with Experience Cloud. Overall, it is emerging as a foundational element to building an ecosystem of experience-led growth.

Another powerful new tool unveiled at the Adobe Summit, Adobe Sensei GenAI services, promises to dramatically accelerate productivity for businesses and help deliver personalised customer experiences at scale.

The powerful new Adobe Sensei GenAI services for enterprises will fundamentally transform the ways brands connect with their customers and how they use Adobe’s enterprise applications.

“The imperative for brands around the world today is achieving profitable growth, and the combination of driving internal efficiencies and delivering a great customer experience is critical to success. Generative AI is the great unlock in this equation, and with our latest Sensei GenAI innovations we are delivering organisations a true co-pilot to accelerate and enhance their efforts,” said Chakravarthy.

It leverages multiple large language models within the Adobe Experience Platform, which teams can use to fine tune outputs and create on-brand experiences that drive wide-scale personalisation. The tool is available in Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Marketo Engage.

Other key announcements

At a time when content is expected to become the next big thing driving the digital economy, Adobe is also partnering with top global consulting firms and media agencies – including Accenture, IBM, Omnicom and Publicis – to help brands transform and optimise their content supply chains.

At Summit, the Publicis Groupe also unveiled PX, an end to end production offering dedicated to accelerating omnichannel content production, performance and personalisation. Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Group while commenting on the need of personalisation said, “What's new in the constant world of marketing? There are businesses are keen now to engage directly with customers (and their data). It's a shift from third-party to first-party engagement. It's all about that 'experience-led growth.”

PX allows marketers to create, orchestrate, personalise and optimise the content design, delivery and performance across the entire supply chain. It is powered by Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution – Adobe Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud including Adobe Workfront and Adobe Experience Manager.

To know more about the exciting new innovations across the digital content creation space, watch the inaugural EMEA Summit here. The event offers everyone the chance to gain valuable insights and learn from the best in the business. Tune in now to witness the future of digital experiences.

