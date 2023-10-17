Adobe ushers in a new era of creativity for all; announces generative AI innovations at Adobe MAX 2023

With the influence of AI rapidly permeating almost all aspects of lives today, the remarkable leap in innovation - Generative AI, is unveiling a realm of boundless possibilities, and now leading the charge. This year’s MAX, the world’s largest creativity conference, was all about the dynamic fusion of creativity enabled by the power of Generative AI.

“Strengthening our mission to change the world through personalized digital experiences, and empower everyone to imagine, create, and deliver the best ones, we embark to usher in a new era of creativity and reshape the landscape of artistic expression together, with all creators at the centre,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and chief executive officer at Adobe, in his opening keynote address at MAX in Los Angeles. “We, at Adobe, strive to democratise creativity, and encourage participation in our unique way with accountability, responsibility, and transparency, to harness the power of latest technologies like generative AI, for the good of society,” Narayen further added.

Adobe MAX 2023 saw the unveiling of Adobe’s latest ground-breaking generative AI innovations, including three major new models in Adobe’s Firefly family of creative generative AI models that generate content safe for commercial use. Building on the momentum of Firefly’s general availability and the launch of Adobe GenStudio, the company showcased AI innovations that are redefining creative workflows and enterprise content supply chains.

“Today, generative AI represents the next frontier for businesses to build personalised customer experiences at scale without building more complexity into their operations. At Adobe MAX, we announced pathbreaking generative AI innovations across our Creative Cloud applications that will enable businesses and consumers alike to become productive by generating content experiences that are on-point, personal, scalable, and safe for commercial use,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India.

Adobe released over 100 major new AI features and updates across Creative Cloud flagship applications, including Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Stock at MAX. Building on the success of the first Firefly image model launched in March this year, three new Firefly models were unveiled— Firefly Image 2 Model, Firefly Vector Model, and Firefly Design Model— each of whichgenerates contentthat is safe for commercial use.

The creative world is transforming right now, and it has never been more important to collaborate and ignite each other’s creative imagination. The launch of our first Firefly image model has amazed us with the response from the community, demonstrating its use to enhance experimentation and design, and speeding up workflows, without compromising on creative control. With over 3 billion image generations to date, including more than a billion in the last month alone, the early adoption of Firefly demonstrates the unique power of bringing foundation models into the workflows customers know and love,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe.

Adobe Firefly family grows with three major new models.

The all-new Firefly Image 2 isa nextgeneration imaging model that bringsa new level of creative control and quality to users. It generates higher-quality imagery, renders humans more accurately, and enhances text alignment to deliver even better outcome for creators.

Adobe MAX offers ground-breaking innovations tp creators at all skill levels, from all walks of life, working across all forms of media.

Firefly Vector Model is the world’s first generative AI model focused on producing vector graphics, bringing Adobe’s vector graphic and generative AI expertise directly into Adobe Illustrator workflows with Text to Vector Graphic— used to create logos, website graphics, product packaging, icons, and more.

Lastly, the new Firefly Design Model powers the instant generation of stunning template designs with the new Text to Template capability in Adobe Express, using the best professional layout technology combined with Firefly Image Model, Adobe Stock and Adobe Fonts. These templates are available in all popular aspect ratios that are fully editable in Express and can be used for print, social and web advertising,making it the all-in-one creativity app that's not only faster but more enjoyable for users of all skill levels. This is a power move towards enabling consumers to create at the speed of their imaginations, and SMBs and enterprises to accelerate their content velocity for more efficient and personalized marketing.

Further, in the all-new Express, students will find the new Drawing and Painting features to be game changers, enabling them to bring their ideas to life. The all-in-one editor streamlines tasks like creating social video content, images, and editing PDFs, making them faster and more accessible than ever before. All these exciting functionalities will soon be available on mobile.

“This year’s MAX ushers in a ‘Creativity for All’ era, spotlighting Gen AI innovations, including three significant new models in Adobe Firefly. These latest additions to Adobe's Creative Cloud applications empower users to redefine their creative workflows and sculpt customised results. As I explore deeper into Adobe’s Gen AI feature and tools, it becomes evident that the future of design belongs to those who can harness this new realm. Human creativity, aesthetics, style, and ideas will forever constitute the core of design, and now, with these cutting-edge Adobe tools, we have the means to amplify and enrich them without compromising their essential essence,” said Srishti Guptaroy, Independent Visual artist, Illustrator and Fashion Designer.

The upgraded Firefly models seamlessly integrate into product workflows within Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud.

Businesses leveraging the power of Generative AI

Adobe with its generative AI capabilities is also accelerating the personalized delivery of experiences for businesses across the world, by making Customer Experience Management (CXM) workflows faster and more intelligent, from content personalization and editing to marketing copy generation and conversational experiences.

Additionally, to enable enterprises to keep up with the rising demand of real-time content creation and activation, Adobe showcased Adobe GenStudio - a new solution that brings the best of content ideation, creation, production, and activation together with customised Firefly generative AI at the core to revolutionise the enterprise content supply chain. Adobe’s new end-to-end solution integrates Creative Cloud, Firefly, Express, Frame.io, Analytics, AEM Assets, and Workfront to enable on-brand content creation at the speed of imagination.

Adobe Firefly’s integration into workflows across the three cloud offerings is continuously ensuring transparency in the utilization of generative technologies, providing users with clear insights into their applications throughout their creative journey.

“GenAI is having a tremendous impact - it is simplifying tasks, and driving speed and efficiency. With respect to a customer journey, it will soon be about how differently new AI components are integrated into processes with human oversight, to deliver great customer experiences.” Said Ravi Chandran, Senior Director, Global Delivery Center, Indegene Limited.

The company’s massive customer base is already reaping the benefits from these breakthrough innovations as they gain more speed and creativity in everyday tasks, redefining content and content supply chains - challenging the limits of human and business imagination!

The world’s largest creativity event, Adobe MAX, offers something for creators at all skill levels, from all walks of life, working across all forms of media. The three-day conference in Los Angeles packed with creative luminaries, musical performances and global, collaborative art projects and round-the-clock networking, various reputed speakers continue to inspire and entertain audiences with their stories and insights into their creative processes. Adobe MAX also showcased how Adobe is using Firefly with Creative Cloud, Express, and Experience Cloud to power a world-class event experience.

