Adroit Biomed Ltd. Launches Innovative Fortisil Range of Smart Skincare Products

Adroit BioMed Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical healthcare company known for its innovative solutions in the field of dermato-cosmetology, has recently launched Fortisil range of products which brings to India patented formulations that offers smart skincare with a deep focus on protection, repair and rejuvenation of skin, hair & nails from within.

The Indian derma market is flooded with a large variety of sunscreen products which is indicative of the rising demand. However consumer demand has now shifted towards more superior formulations that ensure complete skin protection, including a marked shift from anti-aging to positive aging and graceful aging. Adroit aims to address this need with its Fortisil range of patented formulation.

Speaking about the new product launch, Mr. Sushant Raorane, Co-founder and Director, Adroit Biomed Ltd., said, “While we have a range of skin and hair care products in our portfolio, we wanted to develop products that are exclusively centered on three key aspects for skincare, namely repair-protect-rejuvenate. We are a research-driven company that continuously strives to develop products with the best-in-class ingredients. Currently, there is a huge demand for such products that promote positive aging but there aren’t many products available with superior formulations. With our Fortisil range of products, we aim to offer solutions that protect skin, hair & nails from harmful UV rays and HEV light, repair skin with intrinsic production of proteins and accelerates skin renewal, thereby revolutionizing skincare segment.”

The newly launched Fortisil range of products are available in capsules and three varieties of smart sunscreens.

Fortisil OSA capsules: Fortisil OSA capsules, made with patent protected formulation from Biominerals NV, Belgium acts by improving the production of beauty proteins endogenously. These capsules contain Choline Stabilized Orthosilicic Acid (ch-OSA) aka Silicon which helps the body generate its own beauty proteins - Collagen, Elastin and Keratin.

Fortisil OSA capsules have benefits for skin, hair and nails. Oral intake of these capsules for 3 months to 9 months assures smooth and supple skin, lustrous hair and clear nails. With clinically proven effects in Indian patients, Fortisil OSA is the world's only endogenous advanced Collagen generator for skin, hair and nail health.

Fortisil Smart Sunscreens: Fortisil Smart Sunscreen consists of a complete range of sunscreens that not just protects skin from sunlight but fortifies the skin from within. Fortisil SPF 50+ Sunscreen, Fortisil SPF 50+ Tinted Sunscreen and Fortisil SPF 30+ Indoor Sunscreen are the three products launched under the umbrella of Fortisil Smart Sunscreens.

Fortisil SPF 50+ and PA+++ rated sunscreen and Foritisil SPF 50+ Tinted sunscreen are made with patented second skin technology (MimiskinTM) and Hydrasensyl Glucan to provide ultimate protection against UV damage. These are broad spectrum sunscreens ensuring 24 hours hydration along with anti-pollution benefits. The second skin technology lends a non-sticky after feel, blending easily with the skin. It takes a multifaceted approach that includes anti-adhesion, removability, anti-penetration and cleansing of pollutant particles to combat pollution.

Hydrasensyl Glucan is an ultra-pure, multifunctional and fast-acting Beta-Glucan that enriches the sunscreen with wound healing, antioxidative, skin regenerative, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. Fortisil SPF 50+ Tinted Sunscreen additionally provides skin coverage with a beige color tint so it can be easily incorporated into one’s daily makeup routine.

Fortisil SPF 30+ sunscreen on the other hand protects skin against exposure to UV A, UV B and Blue Light. Blue light is responsible for oxidation and damages DNA when it deeply penetrates into the skin. Fortisil SPF 30+ helps provide advanced blue light protection with Ciste’M by BASF that promotes skin recovery and epidermal renewal. Plus, it is characterized by Hydagen Aquaporin technology that provides instant moisturization to the skin and helps strengthen the skin barrier function.

Fortisil is launched with an objective to help meet skincare goals at different ages. All the products are developed at state-of-art manufacturing facilities with methodical research and in-depth understanding of diverse skin needs.

To know more, visit: https://www.clickoncare.com/brands/fortisil

About Adroit Biomed Ltd

Adroit Biomed Limited is a pharmaceutical healthcare company with a vision to inspire real change in the world of dermatology. With a diverse product portfolio that includes skin lightening, hair care, protectives, anti-care and anti-fungal products, the brand offers focused solutions that meet the needs of both healthcare practitioners and patients. Adroit Biomed strictly adheres to international standards and regulations to deliver innovative formulations that cater to all skin types.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

