Ad:tech 2023 inspires meaningful collaborations and garners peaking industry interest in its 11th edition

New Delhi, March 17th, 2023: ad:tech New Delhi, India's leading Marketing and Media Technology event concluded its opening day with an overwhelming response. The 2023 expo witnessed over 120+ speakers, 6000+ marketing professionals, and 25+ sponsors and partners. Creating an environment for synergy between marketing, technology, and media, the event is set to leave meaningful collaborations in its wake, by influencing 6000+ decision makers at a go.

The 2023 expo witnesses 6000+ signups

This year, ad:tech’s theme Marketing in 2023 – Driving Business Growth, focuses on increasing efficiencies in the customer journey while gearing up for economic challenges, increasing costs of tech, CAC, data and privacy. Alongside it Tyroo follow the yearly trend to launch a new report on the industry highlighting key growth areas, trends, markets, and platforms that are set to take the lead for 2023. The 2023 edition is centered on 5 key areas of thought leadership through 5 different stages. The five stages of ad:tech MAINSTAGE: inspiration, innovation, trends, The ADTECH Stage: Driving Stronger Performance, The MARTECH Stage: Smarter, Integrated, & Impactful, The COMMERCE EVERYWHERE Stage: Non-linear Customer Journeys and The CREATIVITY & CULTURE stage: Building Stronger Connections. Each of these will focus on building efficiencies in the customer journey and contributing to business growth.

Some of the key sessions on Day 1 included A Razor Sharp View on Changing Consumer Trends featuring Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Bombay shaving Company, Power Profitable Growth through Marketing & Business Alignment featuring Priya Choudhary, Director, Business Solutions & Insights, Google, The Future of Advertising - Powered by the Open Internet featuring Mike Fein, Vice President Strategy Marketing at theTradeDesk and Archana Aggarwal Vice President, Brand, Airtel, How Brands Can Leverage Fintech Platforms To Drive Business Growth featuring Aditya Swaminathan, Associate Vice President, PaytmAds, Advertise Fearlessly by Dhiraj Gupta, Co-founder and CTO, mFilterIt, Rise Of Platforms, Exchanges And Marketplaces featuring Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia, Magnite, Gulshan Verma, CEO, and Shalini Poddar EVP-Head of Ads, Disney+Hotstar, and the final Keynote What’s Not Working in Marketing 2023 featuring Karthi Marshan, ex-CMO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO, Plum.

Jaswant Singh, Country Head, ad:tech says, “I’m delighted that this year’s theme of collaboration has inspired 6000+ members from marketing, advertisement, and the media to register. Today we have seen quite a few great conversations around how our focus must be on bringing value to customers by taking on a targeted approach by combining the omnichannel. We have entered a new era in the digital world and marketers are looking at targeted data led approaches to maximise experiential value and ad:tech continues to be their platform of choice.”

ad:tech New Delhi will be hosting 80+ companies across its expo floors, and the range of services stretch across various industry segments including, media, marketing, E-commerce, retail, technology services and products, etc. Notable sponsors included such as ValueLeaf, Affle, Samsung Ads, Admattic, AdCounty, Paytm Ads, WebEngage, Globale Media, Magnite, AndBeyondMedia, Exness, GlobaleMedia, Amazon Ads, Mitgo, Adgebra, AnyTag, PubMatic, mFilterIt, Trackier, and Affinity, as well as official partners including ONDC, ARM, Worldwide, and Campaign India.

https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/

About Comexposium:

The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world’s leading event organisers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including IT, security, digital, high-tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transport. Comexposium hosts more than 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors around the world. Comexposium operates across 30+ global economic growth zones, such as: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.

