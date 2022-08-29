Advance Decorative Laminates diversify product collection; organizes Club Awards

India, 29th August 2022: Advance Decorative Laminates, a fast-growing global brand pioneering in the innovation, design, and manufacturing of Decorative Products, has launched its new range of laminates. The launch event and channel partners meet were organized in Goa where it unveiled its 1mm folder. In addition to the launch, Advance Decorative also organized the Club Awards to reward its top performers.

A forerunner and innovator of fresh ideas, Advance Decorative have scouted the global markets to source contemporary designs from around the world. The new range brings the best of Europe, Japan, Korea & America to India that have been manufactured using state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

Managing Director, Rajat R Salhotra uncovered the folder in the presence of the distributors who showered their admiration for the collection and deemed it the best in its price segment. The new Acrylic range of laminates was also launched in addition to the expansion of several existing product collections.

The 1mm Folder has a collection of exclusive designs with multiple finishes ranging from synchro, suede, ultra matt, chiffon, stone, charcoal, etc. One of the most attractive products are the laminates made using Zero-finish technology to give them a natural veneer look and feel. These high-pressure laminates are resistant to cracks, heat, scratch, shock and impact.

“We are overwhelmed with the success of our journey so far. Our vision has always been to provide quality products at an expansive price range. We will continue to innovate and provide our consumers with modern-day interiors that exhibit luxury and class. Our team of seasoned professionals has worked very hard to bring this collection to fruition. We organized the Club Awards to recognize their efforts”, said Rajat R Salhotra, MD.

Advance Decorative set its roots in the industry in 1991. Since its establishment, the brand has grown leaps and bounds and achieved several milestones. Spanning its reach across 21 states and a vast network of dealers and distributors, the laminate-mogul has its presence in 40,000 retail outlets. With a 25-acre manufacturing facility in Hapur and machinery imported from Europe, it has manufactured more than 50 million sheets up till March 2022.

“We are delighted with the response that our new collections have received.Our family of distributors and channel partners happily agreed that with this collection, their turnover would grow from 3 to 4 times”, added Rajat R Salhotra.

To pursue its mission of ‘Decorate India’, Advance Decorative Laminates collaborated with several celebrities to endorse its products for maximum brand visibility.

As a part of its future plans, the company will be launching Five New Collections in the upcoming Matecia Building Material Exhibition at Pragati Maidan New Delhi from 2nd to 4th Sept -2022.

For a more detailed view of the products, visit: www.advancelam.com

