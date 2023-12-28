Adventure Awaits: Discover 6 Incredible Features of ixigo x AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card For Travel Benefits

If you're planning your next vacation and seeking exciting travel benefits to elevate your journey, look no further. India's leading travel platform, ixigo, known for its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, has recently collaborated with AU Small Finance Bank, India's largest SFB, to bring you a credit card that will take your travel experiences to new heights. The ixigo-AU co-branded credit card comes packed with incredible features and benefits that are sure to make your holiday season even more magical. With its amazing discounts, rewarding features, easy access to railway and airport lounges, joining bonus, zero forex markup fees, and fuel surcharge waiver, this credit card is designed to make your travel experiences extraordinary.

Let's dive into the seven remarkable features that this travel credit card offers to make your travel dreams come true!

1. Amazing Discounts:

When you book hotels, buses, and flights on the ixigo platform using this co-branded credit card, you can enjoy significant savings of flat 10%. Imagine the extra budget you'll have for holiday shopping or trying out local delicacies at your destination.

2. Zero Forex Markup:

Transform the way you explore the world with zero forex markup on your international spends, allowing you to use your card globally without any extra fees.

3. Zero Payment Gateway Charges:

The ixigo X AU Small Finance Credit Card provides you with the best-in-class reward points on all offline and online shopping. Plus, you'll enjoy the convenience of zero payment gateway fees for train bookings twice a month making your train bookings seamless and cost-effective.

4. Complimentary Access To Railway and Domestic & International Airport Lounges:

One of the standout features of this travel credit card is the complimentary access it provides to lounges. It's the only OTA (Online Travel Agency) credit card that allows you free access to 8 domestic airport lounges, 8 railway lounges, and 1 international lounge annually, without any spending criteria. So, whether you're flying or taking the train, you can relax and unwind in comfort before your journey.

5. Joining Bonus:

As a special welcome bonus, cardholders who successfully complete their first transaction within the first 30 days of card issuance will receive 1000 reward points and Rs. 1000 ixigo money. It's the perfect way to start your travel adventures on a high note!

6. Waive Surcharge on Fuel:

For those road trips during the holiday season, this credit card offers a 1% discount on fuel surcharge, making your drives more affordable. While the annual fee for the card is Rs. 999 plus GST, you can easily get it waived by spending just Rs.1000 in the first 30 days. Furthermore, the annual fee for the following year is also waived with a minimum spend of Rs. 1 Lakh in the preceding year, ensuring you enjoy maximum savings.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.