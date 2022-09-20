Aeofit Polaris Pro: Aeofit India Launches Smart Watch At An Affordable Price

The market for smart wearables in India has grown rapidly in the last several years. While such products cater greatly to consumers who are very particular about using electronic products that boast of advanced technology, it also appeals to fitness enthusiasts who like to track their growth. After launching a bunch of smart wearables in the recent past, New Delhi based startup Aeofit has now come up with a new Bluetooth calling smartwatch in the form of Aeofit Polaris Pro.

Talking about this newly launched product, a spokesperson from the company says, “With an increase in the awareness around lifestyle diseases, more and more people are taking up some form of exercise. While it is important to work out, you must also know how far you have succeeded in your endeavours towards leading a healthy lifestyle. The Aeofit Polaris Pro comes with several high-end features that will help you track your physical activities and monitor other vital signs pertaining to your physical health.”

The Aeofit Polaris Pro features a 1.28-inch screen that is fully touch-enabled. It comes with an IP-67 water resistance rating, so you can be sure of it remaining unaffected by heavy rains. When you use this smart watch, you get to choose from multiple sports modes including walking, running, cycling, badminton, basketball and football. Once you connect it to your phone, you will start receiving notifications on it. There is also an alarm that will help you wake up on time in the morning.

While many Indian and international brands have manufactured smart watches in the last couple of years, their pricing has been on the higher side. The Aeofit Polaris Pro comes at a very reasonable price. It comes armed with a plethora of modern features that make investing in it worth it. It boasts of the very elegant classic round design that should appeal to people of all age groups. Though it features a very advanced mechanism, it is easy to operate.

“Apart from monitoring their health, people can use the Aeofit Polaris Pro for a variety of other things. It has been designed as a multi-purpose smart watch and proves to be a good companion to you. Along with checking the time, you can engage in Bluetooth calling in a hands-free manner and use the in-built digital calculator as well. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with Android and iOS. In just two hours, you can charge it optimally. Once fully charged, the smart watch lasts for five days”, says the spokesperson.

Ever since Aeofit was launched in the year 2020, it has remained faithful to its commitment to manufacturing high-quality smart wearables and offering them to consumers at reasonable prices. The Aeofit Polaris Pro is yet another product by the company that offers great functionality and comes at an affordable price. The Aeofit Polaris Pro is available on all leading e-commerce stores and its official website myaeofit.com at a highly attractive price.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.