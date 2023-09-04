Aeropolis City: The Next-gen Mega Township at the Heart of Mohali

Sprawling over a massive 159 acres of area, Aeropolis City, undertaken by M/S Sukhm Infrastructure Private Limited, is an upcoming world-class mega real estate project conveniently located at the heart of Sector 66A of Mohali. The well-planned township will comprise a diverse blend of commercial, residential and industrial plots to cater to a varying spectrum of customers.

Strategically located, Aeropolis City enjoys geographical proximity to Chandigarh Airport, which makes it an ideal place to be. This mega township, situated on New International Airport Road, has multiple healthcare facilities, leading educational institutions and transport hubs nearby, elevating its prominence as a future investment option.

The location advantage of Aeropolis City is immense, offering unparalleled living experience, comfort and benefits for commercial operations across the board; whether you are planning to open up a car dealership or set up your boutique, this is the perfect place to do so. The showrooms are located right by the new international airport road, and the project is just 3 km from the international airport. Also, the Mohali Railway Station is just a few metres away, and the Fortis Hospital is within 3.8 km, and PCA Stadium is at 2.8 km; this township is at the heart of the city and undoubtedly the best option to live and invest in.

Through this real estate project, M/S Sukhm Infrastructure Private Limited aims to transform the real estate landscape of Mohali completely. It wants to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind living experience and lucrative opportunities for business and investment. Tejinder Singh Bhatia, Managing Director at Aeropolis City said,“Aeropolis City will feature best-in-class amenities, premium layouts for commercial ventures, top-notch development quality and efficiency, and robust security systems. Also, the focus of Aeropolis City has always been sustainable development, so taking care of the environmental balance is imperative to us, and we strive to achieve that goal without fail. Because we know that striking the right balance here will also amplify your experience as a resident and business owner, and this is something we do not compromise on.”

The integrated township will house a plethora of residential, commercial and industrial properties. Residential plots will include a vast range of property options, including eye-catching low-rise independent floors, residential plots and premium high-rise apartments offering breathtaking views, top-class luxury and convenience.

Coming to commercial properties, the mega township will offer exceptional options like retail showroom sites, double-storied showroom sites and dedicatedly built commercial spaces. These commercial property options have the advantage of being situated on the new international airport road, which will supposedly be one of the busiest roads in the coming days. Being at the heart of the city, this project is creating a hub for businesses and providing opportunities to succeed and grow.

Aeropolis City also has a lot to offer for industrialists planning on expanding their businesses. This township offers green industrial parks, which are ideal for setting up automobile stations, BPO, IT and tech parks, non-polluting small-scale production-based factories, healthcare industries, FMCG industries, garment industries, warehouses, corporate offices and more.

Regarding location advantage, Aeropolis City scores a ten on ten. As mentioned, the township is located at the heart of Mohali and by its new airport road, which means the footfall and traffic are significant. It also enjoys easy access to all parts of the Tricity and is already a bustling hub for IT, business and commercial activities. It is a fast-growing investment destination with proximity to various amenities like educational and healthcare institutions.

Aeropolis City is undoubtedly a smart and wise investment decision, and there is more than one reason to support this. It is a promising choice for investors who seek a solid return on their investments.

Growth of Investment

The creators of Aeropolis City, M/S Sukhm Infrastructure Private Limited, wish to help their investors witness growth in their investments. It is, therefore, offering investment opportunities at the most competitive prices, which ensures great ROI and sustainable growth.

Secure Investment Option

One of the most significant reasons to choose Aeropolis City is that it is a 100% safe investment choice. The developer offers almost immediate possession of properties for all new sales while only ready-to-move properties are already being launched. Naturally, with Aeropolis City, the investments are in safe hands. Also, sale deeds for the new properties that are being launched will be provided almost immediately.

Presence of High-Value Projects Around

Aeropolis City is surrounded by already existing properties and projects on its 3 sides, which are of great market value. The Aeropolis City projects are at the stage of launching, and their prices are expected to match that of the existing projects in the adjacent areas. This increases the chances of multiplying the current investment value manifold for customers and investors of this mega township.

Exponential Vicinity

Mohali is a fast-growing city and the location of this mega-project is witnessing a lot more activity and a consistent rise in property prices. An investment in this mega township can prove to be a financially sound decision in the coming years.

Significant Frontage

The existing properties located on the new Airport Road have witnessed skyrocketing increase in valuation in the past two years. The same can be expected for properties developed in Aeropolis City. This fully-integrated township project comes with extensive and significant frontage on Airport Road, which is around 700 metres. This will offer a major location advantage for investors, buyers and businesses.

About Sukhm Infrastructure Private Limited

Sukhm Infrastructure Private Limited, incorporated in 2005, is a leading organisation which is involved in real estate development and renting. The company is registered in Chandigarh. Sukhm Infrastructure Private Limited takes pride in offering quality and sustainable development of the property, complete customer care assistance throughout the property-buying journey, investment security, unparalleled transparency and reliability, along with all the financial assistance required for the process. Moreover, the company has all the required licensing and permissions, making it even easier for you to invest without worry.

Its focus on revolutionising the real estate sector of the country has brought it many laurels, awards and accolades since its inception. The company is dedicated to providing world-class amenities, superb customer experience and 100% customer satisfaction in the field of real estate.

Website - https://www.aeropolis.city/contact/

Contact No: +91 - 7888 688 798

