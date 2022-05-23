We recently discussed about aesthetics with Dr. Mohit Sachdeva, who is the founder & director of Wonder Aesthetics. He is an experienced and skilled Aesthetic injector, oral laser specialist, trainer, and author. He is a graduate from India and has done his master’s in Austria (Europe), he is equipped with the knowledge of business management from Germany, and aesthetic injectables from the different parts of the world. His services are being appreciated by beurocrates, actors, ministers, and many eminent personalities. He performs all the basic and advanced neurotoxin treatments, fillers, Nonsurgical facelifts, and rejuvenating therapies. He is a member of IFAAS(Singapore), CAMA(Canada), and vice president of church gate medical society (India)

Wonder Aesthetics is CPD service provider, their trainings are accredited with the American council of training and development (USA), aesthetic accreditation international (USA) & eacmed (Egypt), their services are also authenticated by church gate medical society

During the discussion with Dr Mohit we asked few questions about aesthetics and he replied it in very simple way:

What are major types of Aesthetic Treatments?

Surgical & Non surgical aesthetic treatments

\What are main concern of aesthetics?

Aesthetics is the study of beauty , reflection of changes in face and body due to ageing is always a main concern of aesthetics

Is it difficult to define aesthetics in India?

No not at all , aesthetics is not boundary dependent

What are key challenges for aesthetics doctors in India?

To deal with aesthetic treatments myth

How does aesthetic treatments changes human being lifestyle?

Everyone want to stay fit and look great all their life , you can not stop ageing but you can delay it with the help of aesthetic treatments.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.