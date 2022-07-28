After 5 Successful Years in India, HATIL to Expand its Dealers Network Globally

HATIL, a three-decade old Bangladesh based furniture brand which completed its 5 successful years in India, is now a fast-growing global furniture brand with customers and connoisseurs in Bangladesh and India. The company is planning to enhance its global presence by focusing on the theme ‘Modern furniture crafted with elegance'. With an impeccable quality of manufactured wooden furniture and a deft touch of proven artisanship, the brand presents a premium range of wooden furniture. Recently, the company participated and showcased its best quality products in the 33rd edition of Index fair 2022 on 22-24 July in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This was the third time the company participated in the fair and received very good footfall and a positive response.

On the completion of its five years, HATIL hosted its first meet for its PAN India dealers and partners at the Lalit Delhi on 23rd July, 2022. The occasion was graced by H. E. Mr. Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India as a Chief Guest and Dr Mandeep Kumar Batish, Joint Commissioner, DG Vigilance, CBIC, Govt. India was present as a Special Guest in the event. Other noted dignitaries from Bangladesh High Commission hosted by MD of Hatil Complex Ltd, Selim H. Rahman and the Director of Finance for HATIL, Mizanur Rahman Mamun, were also present at the occasion.

In order to meet the varied tastes of its customers and cater to the needs of a diverse clientele, HATIL designs and manufactures furniture in a wide range of styles- from traditional to contemporary. On successful completion of five years of vibrant presence in the Indian market with its quintessential service and product, the brand has created a world-wide demand for Bangladesh-made furniture.

HATIL, considering the advent of the 4th Industrial Revolution, has already begun using automated robotic systems for improving production speed, precision as well as time-appropriate designs, implementing a circular economy in the factory and creating high environmental and ethical standards. Raw materials, primarily wood and logs, are obtained from certified reserve forests abroad. It complies with all laws and regulations, both domestically and internationally.

In India, the furniture brand currently has 26 showrooms and its dealer network continues to grow, demonstrating the brand’s credibility and acceptability as an established furniture brand. Besides two showrooms in Thimphu, Bhutan, HATIL exports products to Canada, the USA, Australia, the Middle East, the Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Md. Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Director Finance & Accounts, HATIL describes the company’s success in the Indian market and its expansion plans. He says, “As a global furniture brand, HATIL is renowned for its distinctive designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and high quality. In the last five years, we’ve had a positive response from the Indian market, and now we plan to expand the dealership network and open more showrooms worldwide. In addition to being the best brand in Bangladesh, HATIL is one of the top furniture brands internationally”.

“We strive for excellence in everything we do, so we can ensure the superiority of our products. With our production capacity, we are capable of meeting both local and international demands,” added Md Mizanur Rahman.

A HATIL’ s happy customer, Mr. Kapil Sethi shares his experience with the brand and terms it as the best place to buy furniture. Kapil reviews, “I bought a sectional sofa set, divan and dining table. They have a lot of variety and you fall in love with each piece of furniture. Both the quality of wood and workmanship are fantastic. Their sales people are courteous and cooperative. The lady who attended to us was knowledgeable and a friendly guide too. I recommend everyone to go to this place if you really want to buy good quality and modern furniture”.

Mohak Kumar Goyal, another HATIL customer appreciates HATIL’s collection of furniture and says, “The collection here is pretty damn good. The quality of the wood, the fit and finish really says it all. It is absolutely top-notch. Really there is very little room left for questioning when you see the furniture. The attention to details can’t be left unappreciated. The service by the staff makes you feel connected with the company and they are really helpful and give you the exact information no matter how many times you ask them”.

About HATIL

HATIL is a fast-growing Global Furniture Brand that caters to customers across geographies. Originated in Bangladesh and in the hands of a family, HATIL is considered to be the gamechanger in the country’s furniture industry, HATIL is best known for its inimitable design, extraordinary craftsmanship and unparalleled quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.