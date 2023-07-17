After Her Debut in 'Bad Boy,’ Amrin Has Been Signed By 4 Big Production Houses From South Industry

Couple of months back when director Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' released in cinemas, the leading actress of the film, Amrin got rave reviews for her power-packed performance. Everyone appreciated her acting prowess and her illuminating screen presence. Thus, a new and exciting talent in Bollywood was born. She was also recently felicitated with 'Iconic Best Female Actress In Leading Role'. Naturally, after receiving such a prestigious award, and that too within the couple of months her debut, she was over the moon!

Now, there is more good news from Amrin. Slowly and steadily she is not only making her mark in Bollywood but also in South film industry. Bollywood as well as South film industry both are taking notice of her exuberant acting talent and that's the reason she has been signed by four big production houses from the South industry.

Impressed with Amrin’s debut performance, big South Indian banners like Green Studio, Prince Pictures, SVCC and Saraswathi Film Division (Tagore Madhu) have approached and signed Amrin for their upcoming big budget films.

Amrin is delighted after being part of such big Southern banners.

Known to produce larger than life films with big stars, Studio Green is currently producing a big spectacle film titled 'Surya 42' in which Surya is playing the lead role. Prince Pictures recently gave blockbuster film 'Sardar' and producer Laxman under his banner is now currently busy shooting 'Sardar 2'. Mr. Baapi and Mr. Prasad under their banner SVCC have also produced many big and successful films. Tagore Madhu has many banners under his name and his Saraswathi Film Division has signed Amrin to play a leading role in one of his films.

Obviously, Amrin is delighted after being the part of such big Southern banners. An elated Amrin said, “I am really glad that I have been approached and signed by these big banners from South industry which are known to make some of the biggest films over there. I am open to work in language and in any industry. My only criteria is that I am offered good and substantial parts in films and get to show my acting skills. I am looking forward to work in these films. And I am sure it will be a great experience to work over there. Some of these films will be released on a pan-India level.”

When asked about her next project in Bollywood, Amrin quipped, "I am in discussion with couple of really good directors and producers here. As soon as things would materialise, the projects will be announced by the makers at the appropriate times. Right now, I can only confirm the Hindi project with Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions’.

Looking forward to working across the industries, Amrin says that she is grateful that within such a short span of time, makers have started showing so much faith in her. She said, "I would also like to thank all my fans who have appreciated my debut performance and believed in me. I promise them not to let them down ever".

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.