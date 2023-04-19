AfterSchool is here to change the way you purse your career

AfterSchool is a platform designed and developed by a team of 4 Co-Founders comprising two IITians from IIT BHU and two brothers.

AfterSchool is developed with a vision to bridge the gap between educational institutes and students by creating a symbiotic ecosystem between the two. The founders after themselves facing multiple issues back in their early student days came together with the decision of creating a platform that could alone suffice for all the needs of a 10th passout student to nurture their sensitive early part of their career. Students often tend to go with the flow and chase stereotypes when it comes to their career and do not actually determine what could be the best path they can pursue. AfterSchool divides this problem and tries to solve this in three stages.

The Start :

Firstly, they provide early career guidance by availing counseling sessions to confused students so that they can be sure of the career path they can follow. A wrong decision often winds up the student into frustration in the later part of their life where they are completely stuck. In addition to providing counseling through advanced counseling programs, the app also enables the students to book one on one chat sessions with the top achievers of different fields so that they can gain valuable insights.

The Preparation :

When a student is ascertained, AfterSchool provides a platform for the students to explore various educational institutes pan India, filtered by a variety of extremely useful preferences. They provide hands-on data for a student to make a concrete decision and upon being sure the students can actually book their admissions in their preferred institute for absolutely no charge. This completely eliminated the need of traveling and going through a lot of hassle and expenses as well as manipulation by the broker system installed by the institutes. In addition, when a student books their admission through AfterSchool, they automatically become liable for a student loan for their coaching fees (if required) at 0% interest rate.

The Journey :

AfterSchool helps the students in their quest by providing an Edge Learning System. As the name suggests, it gives an Edge to the students over traditional learning methods. AfterSchool has designed its own community where students, achievers and faculties can discuss and help each other through. In addition, AfterSchool is determined to launch its own Leaderboard model in which they will regularly conduct competition level quizzes and reward the monthly winners. AfterSchool suggests that they will launch their own National Test Series at minimal costs.

Here are statements by the founding team of AfterSchool :

Shubham Vats (CEO) -

We are very sound technically and have developed our product to be easily understood and applied. We have tied up with many renowned institutes and are constantly expanding our network to bring out the best on the table. All of us have gone through some very serious problems at an early stage of our careers and our most important motive through AfterSchool is to provide anything and everything to the students so that they can be at no disadvantage when it comes to their career.

Harshit Kumar (CO&MO) -

If you talk about today, there are numerous platforms that provide guidance but students are still not being helped, majorly because these platforms are not completely understanding the problems. We are trying to reach even the small cities as well as villages to help educate students and guide them towards a successful career. We are assisting them through online admission which is completely free as well as providing them education loans at no interest.

Sujeet Vishwakarma (CPO) -

As far as our product is concerned, we have maintained an extremely simple User Interface. Things that come onto your screen are refined and not at all cluttered like other platforms who like to crowd the screen with all sorts of information. We have tried to maintain relevant data only and the student will only see what they want to see. In Spite of providing the simplest interface, we have come up with some of the best and unique features and we are targeting to introduce more models to assist student preparation in the future.

Ankur Kumar (CTO) -

The product development has been technically strong and our motive is to provide a fast interface to both Coaching and Students. We have made use of fast and efficient APIs for showing data. We have focused on maintaining a very light architecture for the application so that devices of any kind can use the app without any stress. We are on our way to introduce advanced AI ML models for counseling as well as providing a career roadmap to the students.

AfterSchool likes to call themselves the ‘CareerTech’ and how truthfully. Their tech has the power to influence the career of the students and we truly hope it helps change the lives of the students.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.