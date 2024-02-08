Age of India: The Becoming of a New Technology Behemoth

The twenty-first century will be the Indian century and the balance is expected to shift from the US to the East. India’s ability to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic decimation proved this further:

Come 2024 and beyond, India is poised to carve, and then tread, an uncharted path in artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud computing.

As far back as 2021, GitHub’s survey data revealed India had already overtaken the U.S. in contributions to AI-related code on its repositories—30% against the US’s 15%.

In 2022, Deloitte reported that 88% of the 200 Indian business leaders and 2,620 global business leaders it surveyed expected a year-on-year increase in AI investments. Notably, at least half of the respondents achieved payback on their AI investments in the survey's year.

The government, under the National Informatics Centre, seeks to further expand this digitalisation of India through Meghraj, a cloud computing initiative that will take on the monumental project to shift services to the cloud. The sheer size of the country and its market also makes India a behemoth of big data analytics. The current valuation of the big data technology and service market is $2.17 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.66%.

A Hub of Technology

With burgeoning research and development centres, India, strengthened by its capabilities in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics, is slated to be the next technology hub of the world.

As of now, the Indian government has established 25 Technology Innovation Hubs in the country to develop the infrastructure for operating cyber-physical systems. In total, they have produced 496 technological products, including 46 new technologies, in healthcare, agriculture, and animal husbandry.

On the private front, Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company led by Darshan Hiranandani, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, and Stryker have established their data centres in the country. Other entrants include Cargill, Walmart Global Technology, and Boston Scientific. Currently, 1,580 centres employ over 1.66 million employees (as of 2022–23), with global capacity centres projected to reach 1,900 by 2025.

The likes of Darshan Hiranandani’s Yotta, for instance, have pledged to spend ₹30,000 crore on data centres over five years. One of the large investments for the Hiranandani Group has been at GIFT City in Gujarat. The Hiranandani Group pledged ₹500 crore towards this data centre.

“The setting up of the IFSC zone is a further testament to their vision for financial services companies. We are proud to support this vision of the Gujarat government,” said Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group, at the launch.

Growth and Infrastructure

India is now a critical manufacturer for Apple, which boasted a 48% annual growth (i.e. $5.9 billion) for FY2023, Meta witnessed a 13% growth in gross ad revenue and Microsoft India reported a 39% growth in revenue, which surpassed its global revenue growth of 7%.

All in all, India’s heterogeneity in geography, economy and skill makes it a dynamic laboratory for testing technology, its functionalities, limits and possibilities. The remaking of the country from “backend operator” to “frontend developer” spells a new global destiny where India is reckoned as a global leader.

