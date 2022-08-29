Aglowid IT Solutions wins the Emerging Company Of The Year Award in 2022

India, 29th August 2022: Aglowid IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd, an industry leader in managed IT services (Ahmedabad, India), offers comprehensive IT solutions for all scales of businesses. They have consistently set new industry standards in providing surface-level digital solutions. The Business Leader of the Year recognized the company's potential when it presented Aglowid IT Solutions with the prestigious "Emerging Company of the Year Award" at the 20th Global Edition and 5th Indian Edition of Gujarat Business Leader Of The Year Awards on August 24, 2022, at Vivanta by Taj -Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

The Emerging Company of the Year Award honors an organization's contribution by praising and acknowledging its innovative business practices and technology-driven initiatives.

Mr. Ronak Patel (CEO at Aglowid IT Solutions) received the award at the Gujarat Business Leader of the Year Awards 2022 on behalf of the Team Aglowid from the honourable Dr. Indira Parikh (Ex-Dean and Prof IIMA, Founding President-FLAME University). On receiving the award, he said, "It is my absolute privilege to receive this award and even more of an honor to share this platform with innovative leaders Pan-India. I would like to dedicate this award to Team Aglowid back home who helped us reach this goal. I'll do everything I can to live up to the responsibility that comes with this distinction and continue aiming for perfection”.

Aglowid IT Solutions is emerging to the top of the market for aiding enterprises excel in digitizing and modernizing their business operations with the help of its strategic IT consulting services. Aglowid is a firm believer in creating solution-driven strategies to meet the unique requirements of companies across diverse industries. With minimal impact on their present ecosystem, Aglowid helps organizations navigate the technical and operational challenges of the Digital Transformation process. Their boutique of services is centered on assisting C-level executives to concentrate on making critical business decisions by automating daily job tasks with the use of cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, and others.

On this occasion, Mr. Saurabh Barot (CTO at Aglowid IT Solutions) said, "Receiving this award is a true honor for Aglowid IT Solutions. The sheer nature of innovation requires that we integrate people and technology to drive successful projects. Our company has always worked to build futuristic solutions that give a competitive edge to our esteemed clients. We're excited to empower more businesses with next-gen technologies like AI, AR/VR, IoT, and Blockchain with a digital-first strategy as our primary focus”.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

