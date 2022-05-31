Agritech innovators serving small farmers - Winners of Cisco Agri Challenge

Cisco Agri Challenge (CAC) was launched in December 2020, by The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation in partnership with Cisco and the Office of the PSA, Govt. of India, with the aim to find farmer-centric solutions and improve the economic, social, and environmental outcomes in Indian agriculture. After 844 applications, 16 months of impactful work and 8 incredible finalists; the challenge came to an end with the announcement of the winners.

S4S Technologies, rose up as the winner of the challenge and took home a prize money of INR 1 crore. The organization is a food preservation company powered by UN award-winning solar drying technology. Here is what Dr. Vaibhav Tidke, the CEO, had to say about his experience with Cisco Agri Challenge.

What has your CAC journey looked like these 16 months?

S4S’s journey with CAC has enabled us to grow and deepen our impact on our farmer community. It has helped us understand the levers of scale required to reach 10 million farmers. In this journey - we expanded our micro-entrepreneur base from 270 women to 800 despite COVID-19.

What have your biggest learnings been?

Our biggest learning has been to understand our customers better - to innovate for women farmers and to simplify the obstacles in their journey to access our innovation. It helped us answer the question - what are the challenges for the farmers to become processors.

How have you refined your product/business model after joining CAC? How has this changed your impact on the small farmer?

After joining the challenge, we have added End-User Financing as a crucial part of our business model i.e providing access to finance for our women entrepreneurs who are new to credit with help of banks and NBFCs. As most of the farmers find it challenging to access credit, facilitating that has enabled women farmers to not depend on their family for initial investment.

What would your focus be, going forward?

Our focus going forward is to expand our micro-entrepreneurs base and our farmer network. On the customer end, we are expanding into other product categories like spices, grains, and pulses. We are also aiming to digitize our entire value chain to enhance efficiency and transparency for all the stakeholders.

The Office of the PSA, GoI has played a crucial role in the journey of this challenge. How do you think agritech startups can engage with and leverage the support of the government?

The Office of the PSA, GoI has played an important role in providing the foundation that agriculture startups require to grow and expand their reach. Agriculture startups today can today access the knowledge, data, and scientific expertise of the PSA. Integrating and introducing platforms like KisanMitr helps startups like us to strengthen our relationship with the farmers.

What is your message to the agritech startup ecosystem?

Our message to other start-ups is to keep doing the work they all do as it’s so important to grow the sector. We need more collaboration and partnerships between Agri startups targeting different parts of the value chain. Our complimentary solutions will enable the farmers of our nation to benefit from a diverse range of financial and technological solutions.

BioPrime Agrisolutions seized the runner-up title and took home INR 25 lakhs. They offer relief to farmers, struggling with crop loss, temperature fluctuations, drought, resilient insects and diseases. Here is what Dr Renuka Karandikar, the CEO, had to say about her experience.

Image from the field - BioPrime AgriSolutions

What has your CAC journey looked like these 16 months?

Exciting. We have grown in every aspect- revenue, production capacity, and R&D infrastructure. Conversations with The/Nudge team and mentors have opened doors to building data that we leveraged in multiple ways. The challenge was constructed in a way that the teams were competing against themselves, rather than each other.

What have your biggest learnings been?

The Ag Biologicals market is set to become big globally. But even our small and marginal farmers are adopting more sustainable practices as they have seen profitability diminish, especially in the last few years due to climate change. Sometimes early adopters may not necessarily be the most progressive section of customers.

What would your focus be, going forward?

We are building India’s largest plant associated microbe library using our Bionexus platform. 88 locations across 15 agroclimatic zones, special ecotypes have been identified from where soil microbes will be isolated. By this year-end we will have 15000 microbes, making us the largest in the country.

What is your message to the agritech startup ecosystem?

The way we farm, the food we eat and the way that food reaches us will completely change in the next 5-10 years. Technology, life sciences, and deep tech will play a very important part in redefining this space. Ensuring that our focus is always to solve the problem is most important – Problem before technology!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.

