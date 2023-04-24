AhaGuru: Ease Your Way to JEE & NEET Success with Stress-Free Learning

Is it your goal to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)?

For aspiring students, clearing JEE and NEET can be stressful because of the level of difficulty of the exams and the stiff competition. Students can also feel overwhelmed and lose confidence during preparation in the absence of undivided attention.

This is where AhaGuru, the online coaching platform, will act as a backbone during these crucial days for students. The platform is the ultimate solution for problems pertaining to JEE and NEET preparation.

AhaGuru is one of the biggest online coaching platforms which provides students with online video lessons, practice tests, and doubt-clearing sessions. At AhaGuru, students will receive personalised guidance from mentors. Students can also remain in touch with their mentors to focus deeply and improve on subject-related problems. The accessibility to approximately 250 hours of online course material from AhaGuru will help students understand concepts at their core.

Online tutoring at AhaGuru provides flexibility and confidence to students, which will boost their confidence in achieving academic goals. It will also help students build problem-solving skills to ensure academic success. The courses at AhaGuru are curated to provide students with a competitive advantage. The online courses are designed by a team of professional teachers and specialists to cover the entire curriculum in an interactive and personalised manner.

The fact that AhaGuru classes are totally online is a plus.

The fact that AhaGuru classes are totally online is a plus. As a result, students can schedule their classes according to their preferences. They also do not need to be worried about the devices they will use to learn because AhaGuru's courses are accessible on a wide range of devices. Students from any part of the country can enroll in their coaching classes.

Dr. Balaji Sampath, an IIT topper and renowned Physics and Maths teacher, started AhaGuru in 2011 long before India became interested in online education. Students of AhaGuru claim Dr. Sampath presents things in a very unique way that makes everything seem so simple.

The courses at AhaGuru are curated to provide students with a competitive advantage.

In recognition of their exceptional contribution to digital learning, AhaGuru has recently been awarded the Times Educational Icon 2022–23 Award for "Best in Digital Learning and Coaching Institute." This prestigious accolade highlights the effectiveness and success of AhaGuru's teaching methodology and the dedication of their team toward shaping the future of education.

AhaGuru's success stories are its distinguishing feature. With their help, a number of students have cleared the JEE and NEET exams with flying colours. Keerthana Kasi, a bright AhaGuru student who achieved an All India Rank 12 in NEET, says, "The AhaGuru online videos are very useful to understand concepts that you may not grasp in your regular class. The concepts are explained in a unique way where everything seems so simple."

In addition to its innovative teaching methodology, AhaGuru also follows the ‘flipped’ classroom model, which has been gaining popularity in recent years. In a flipped classroom, students are provided with instructional materials such as videos and readings to review before class. Then, during class, they engage in interactive activities and discussions with their teachers and peers, applying what they learned in the pre-class materials. This approach not only helps students better understand and retain concepts but also encourages active learning and critical thinking skills.

From April 2023, AhaGuru will begin accepting registrations for its action-packed LIVE online lessons. These classes will continue till the end of the academic year.

For more details, 9600100090 or www.ahaguru.com

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of AhaGuru by HT Brand Studio.

