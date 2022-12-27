AhaGuru: Turning dreams into reality with innovative methods

Is cracking IITJEE, NEET or CBSE your dream? Then you can learn from the best in the business, and that too from the comfort of your home! EdTech Pioneers AhaGuru, with a spectacular record of shaping achievers, have opened the registrations to their various Live Online Classes for the 2023 season.

Way before India warmed up to the concept of online coaching, AhaGuru, founded by renowned Physics and Math teacher Dr Balaji Sampath, designed structured and skill-based online programs for those interested in math and science. The students, through these courses, have access to the best teachers in the country and can strengthen their fundamentals through live classes, video lectures, solved examples, practice Tests, doubt clearing and mentor support.

What stands out in these programmes is the use of the internationally acclaimed ‘Flipped Classroom’ model for its live courses.

Dr Balaji Sampath, Founder of AhaGuru

Explaining the model, Dr Balaji Sampath, says, “Usually students are taught the topics, subjects or problem solving during live classes online and are then asked to go home and solve real problems in the form of 'homework'. The Flipped Classroom basically turns that around.

“We give preparatory materials to the students beforehand, usually recorded online materials and the students go through these before they attend the live sessions. We have an expert teacher and a mentor teacher during the live sessions and the students are actually solving problems or actively participating in subjects they have already received an orientation about,” says Dr Sampath.

The trainers in AhaGuru find that this method along with good mentoring has helped students strengthen their concepts. Crucially, this model addresses four important factors- concept, skill building, practice, and implementation of the right exam strategy- which echoes the teaching philosophy at Ahaguru. “The focus is mainly on skill building,” says Dr Sampath.

AhaGuru is opening the registrations for its power-packed Live Online Classes for IITJEE, NEET and CBSE from April 2023.

Structured Approach

Behind the proven success of AhaGuru is a structured approach to its courses created for students from classes 9-12. The underlying philosophy of the institute focuses on APE – Agreement, Plan and Execution – that systematically takes the child along and nurtures his interest.

The institute begins by making the student understand the need to put in 24 hours of effort every week after school hours. A plan is then laid out for the child to best utilise the time spent with the institute. The third and ‘key’ component is the execution.

“Many times, it is the parents who want their children to attempt these exams without assessing the child’s interest, which keeps changing as they grow,” explains Dr. Balaji Sampath, an IIT Topper.

“If the child is not putting the plan into action, then encourage them right away instead of blaming them for their lack of effort after a few months.”

AhaGuru provides coaching in Physics, Chemistry and Maths for engineering students and additional Bio for NEET students. The courses are planned and layered in a manner to consistently develop problem-solving capability of students in every topic.

Unlike others, who are in mad pursuit of results in today’s competitive world, AhaGuru chooses to focus on students getting excited about problem-solving. The foundation level for IIT JEE Advanced is specially designed for the purpose. The course, while adhering to the class 9th syllabus, teaches students how to tackle problems with higher difficulty level. Some of the key features of this course include introduction to the concepts followed by experiments conducted once in four weeks and online assignment and tests a week later. It helps the students take a practical view of their interest and decide whether they would want to pursue it.

Keerthana Kasi who scored AII India Rank 12 in NEET, All India Rank 31 in AIIMS and All India Rank 5 in JIPMER

For class 9 students, CBSE Foundation is also provided with experiments conducted every week. The purpose once again is to make science fun for them.

For class 10 students, while covering the school syllabus, a part of the 11th standard portions is also covered. The students are prepared for the CBSE and ICSE boards while the foundation is also laid for JEE and JEE Advanced.

It is in class 11 that coaching for the professional courses intensifies. The students are given 2 hours of live/direct classes and 2 hours of online coursework they need to complete at home before the next class.

From 11th standard, students attend three hours of live/direct classes every week for every subject and get five hours of online coursework. “Students of classes 11 and 12 must spend 24 hours of learning every week for these subjects,” explains Dr Sampath.

Deepening understanding

AhaGuru courses are designed to gradually step up the difficulty level. It encourages students to solve problems on their own before checking on the solution videos. In live/direct classes, doubts are discussed and clarified, while weekly tests assess their progress.

The 50 hours of online course material is enough for students to strengthen their understanding of different concepts.

Ideal study environment

Since students will be working online for 15-20 hours from home, Dr Sampath recommends that students sit on a spacious table that has space for a desktop with a big screen, a proper chair and desk space. The institute believes that studying the material in a mobile phone is not conducive to good learning.

Speaking about the live online courses at AhaGuru, Keerthana Kasi who scored AII India Rank 12 in NEET, All India Rank 31 in AIIMS and All India Rank 5 in JIPMER says, “AhaGuru’s online videos are very useful to understand concepts that you may not grasp in your regular classes. The way Balaji Sir teaches is just amazing. The concepts are explained in his unique way where everything seems so simple.”

The unique methods of AhaGuru are reflected in their results. Nithin Seyon Ramesan, who scored an All India Rank 3 in JEE, says “AhaGuru’s online course was the major reason for my good scores in JEE (Mains) and IIT JEE (Advanced). I will always remember the depth to which I understood the concepts of Relative Motion and Newton’s Laws.”

Registrations open

AhaGuru is opening the registrations for its power-packed Live Online Classes for IITJEE, NEET and CBSE from April 2023. These classes will be held till the academic year ends in 2024.

The students from Class 5-12 can register for the courses immediately. There are also online courses available for Mathematics Foundation and Math Olympiad conducted by Rajesh Sadagopan for class 5-11 students. These courses are designed to spark a keen interest in mathematics, strengthen the basics and lay a strong foundation in understanding and application of the subject.

In this era of aggressive marketing and glossy packaging, a science coaching institute with focus on skill development is hard to find. But as for India the search ends with AhaGuru. Packed with innovative and effective methods, best teachers, and a student-friendly approach, it is a one- stop destination for the young aspirants to give wings to their dreams. So, what are you waiting for?

For further details please write to learn@ahaguru.com or call +91 96001 00090, +91 96001 00020.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of AhaGuru by HT Brand Studio.