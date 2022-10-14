Ahana Mehta Mehrotra walks as showstopper for Renu Tandon at FFC 2022

Recently, entrepreneur and influencer Ahana Mehta Mehrotra walked as the showstopper for Renu Tandon at NGO Nation Lakshyam’s annual fundraising initiative ‘Fashion for a cause 2022’. The event was organised by NGO’s founder Rashi Anand to celebrate the milestone of completing 10 years. The event was held at the Dhan Mills in Chattarpur, New Delhi, and it brought together a number of well-known people from the fashion, Bollywood, and other spheres. This fashion show aimed to raise money for the education of underprivileged children and support the NGO Lakshyam's Fashion for a Cause initiative.

The first-of-its-kind fashion event in India called ‘Fashion for Cause 2022’ is a platform for all be it fashion industry masters, models, or influencers and it ultimately helps underprivileged children. The purpose of the event this year was to raise awareness of their new centre in Kirby Place, where the majority of the people living are those who engage in begging and toy sales at traffic lights. For the past 30 years, the slum region has been home to some 10,000 individuals, all of whom have been living in central Delhi without power. Team Lakshyam aimed on raising money for all the children, women and men living there so that they can secure a better future for themselves.

Reynu Tandon, Poonam Bhagat, Anju Modi, Rohit Bal, Rina Dhaka, Varun Bahl, and Pria Kataria Puri were among the designers who walked the runway for FFC 2022. Other well-known people attended the event as well. FFC 2022 gave everyone the pleasure of seeing their favourite personalities walking the ramp. Ahana Mehta Mehrotra who graced the show by being the showstopper for Renu Tandon is a preeminent name in the influencer and entrepreneur community. Along with being an influencer she also has a good academic background. Ahana holds a master's degree in business administration and commerce along with a B.ed degree.

While sharing her experience, Ahana Mehta Mehrotra says, “Walking as the showstopper for a show like Nation Lakshyam’s annual fundraising initiative ‘Fashion for a cause 2022’ was honestly a great honour. The cause that Rashi Anand is working towards is exactly what I stand for, ‘empowerment of the underprivileged’. Also, it feels good that the work I do as an influencer is being recognised and I am getting to do so many things that I always dreamt of. In the near future, I also want to keep achieving many such amazing milestones in my life.”

Ahana Mehta Mehrotra started her journey as an influencer in the year 2019. In a short span of just five years, she established herself as a lifestyle and fashion influencer. She did all of this while handling her two kids. It was her hard work, dedication and perseverance that helped her perfectly balance her work and home life. On her Instagram, she shows her real self, from cute photos with her kids to her work with top brands like Bulgari, Reynu Tandon and Ted Baker, one can see it all. She is definitely an inspiration to all the moms out there.

Ahana Mehta Mehrotra carries the vision to empower women and the less fortunate. She aims to inspire, motivate and support those in need with various initiatives and activities. Currently, she is the director of the Kalka Group of Institutions which is recognised for its schools and colleges in India and the Gulf region. Additionally, Ahana has also worked extensively with numerous NGOs that work for the betterment of society. In the near future, she aspires to grow in her professional career and also wishes to help more and more people.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.