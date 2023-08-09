Ahmed Ajmal joins the prestigious ranks of IOSH Council UK and IIRSM

India, 9th August, 2023: Ahmed Ajmal a youth icon representing India at the world's largest construction project NEOM in Saudi Arabia, has elevated his homeland’s prestige through his role as an Occupational Health and Safety Auditor. Recently, Ahmed has secured two remarkable milestones that underscore his commitment to excellence. He has recently attained coveted memberships in both the IOSH Council UK (Institution of Occupational Safety and Health) and IIRSM (International Institute of Risk and Safety Management), further solidifying his position as a leading authority in the field. Ahmed Ajmal’s exceptional achievements are set to catalyze positive change in the realm of workplace safety and risk management.

With an ardent zeal for inspiring and guiding young minds, Ahmed Ajmal aspires to cultivate a culture of health and safety consciousness within Indian industries, empowering the next generation to enact positive change. He aims to further the cause of workplace safety and risk management, elevating industry standards and contributing to a safer future for all. Hailing from Prayagraj, Ahmed Ajmal's journey has taken him to new heights, marked by his recent induction into the esteemed ranks of the IOSH Council UK and the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management (IIRSM).

Additionally, to bolster his advocacy for ethical practices within the sphere of occupational health and safety, Ahmed Ajmal penned the book "Ethics in Occupational Health and Safety." This literary creation delves into the essence of ethical decision-making and principled leadership in nurturing secure and healthful work spaces.

Sharing his thoughts on bagging membership in the prestigious organizations, Ahmed Ajmal said, “As a member of esteemed organizations like the IOSH Council UK and IIRSM, I’m looking forward to actively influencing policies and practices in the field of occupational health and safety which will enable us to advocate for safer working environments and prioritize the welfare of workers worldwide. As a member of NEOM, I’m dedicated to implementing best practices and maintaining the highest standards of occupational health and safety.”

“I want to offer an inspirational message for the youth, urging them to dream big, work hard, and create a world where safety, health, and happiness thrive.” he further added.

Representing India at NEOM, the world's largest construction project, Ahmed Ajmal has emerged as a youth icon, embodying the spirit of excellence and dedication. Serving as an Occupational Health and Safety Auditor, Ajmal's contributions are instrumental in ensuring the well-being of the workforce involved in this groundbreaking initiative. NEOM aims to develop a futuristic city with sustainable practices and advanced technologies, and Ajmal's role showcases his expertise and commitment to making a difference on a global scale.

Ahmed Ajmal's journey from Prayagraj to representing India at NEOM exemplifies his commitment, expertise, and dedication to occupational health and safety. Through his work, he continues to inspire and motivate the youth to pursue their dreams while emphasizing the importance of health and safety in Indian industries. His impact on the field is poised to create a lasting legacy, ensuring a safer and healthier future for workers nationwide.

