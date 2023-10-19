AI a catalyst for data-driven the new oil; Sachin Dev Duggal taps 60,000 crore market

Artificial intelligence (AI) has ingrained itself into every aspect of our lives. Its potential for transformation spans various sectors, including manufacturing, services, agriculture, healthcare, education, and finance. Its applications transform quality control, production lines, and supply chain management, while also addressing developmental challenges like healthcare, education, and financial access. Winds of change have started to blow not just in the international environment but also in India.

This has been validated by the most recent report from International Data Corporation (IDC), India Artificial Intelligence Market, 2021, which projects that the country's AI market would increase from a market value of USD 3.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025 which is approx. INR 60,000 crore, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. Additionally, by 2025, the AI services market in India is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 35.8%, leading the worldwide AI market.

Sachin Dev Duggal, founder and CEO of Builder.ai, having its office in Gurgaon, pressing at the growing popularity of AI in the Indian market Sachin Dev Duggal is with fully committed of expanding Builder.ai’s services in India.

Microsoft has recently invested in Builder.ai, integrating builder’s AI Assistant Natasha into Microsoft Teams. Natasha will assist and enhance the Teams video and chat software to its users by resolving issues for any operational aspect of their business. She will analyze queries within Teams, understand the issues/problems in the logic discussed, and come up with the apt solution.

Businesses are adopting AI, ML, cloud, and analytics, while national and state governments are increasing AI technology spending for various use cases.

As the demand for AI driven solutions and thus the market in India is expanding at a rapid rate and the technological advancement of AI is gaining significant popularity among the youth, looking at this trend Sachin Duggal believes that AI has a promising future in India with its vision to become the 3rd largest economy globally.

“Builder.ai offers ready-to-use AI-powered customized app development solutions and its technology is that simple anyone can use it, and it can light up the innovative minds of India assisting them in their business journey whether it is a startup, SMEs, or MSMEs, Builder.ai helps their businesses or ideas grow by assisting them in their business journey”, believes Sachin Duggal.

The pandemic has accelerated digitalization in India, with 80% of organizations investing in AI to address business scenarios across customer service, HR, IT automation, security, and recommendations. This transformation of business processes is driven by AI and ML, with increased investments introducing new, cost-effective solutions.

AI is being used across various industries, including banking, financial services, and insurance, for operational efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Manufacturing organizations also use AI for predictive maintenance, risk reduction, revenue growth, and resilience. By 2023, 35% of 1000 companies plan to use AI tools in areas like CX, security, facilities, and procurement.

The AI industry is predicted to see significant growth, with over 40% of consumer-focused AI decision-making systems in finance, healthcare, and government sectors by 2023 and 40% of knowledge workers using AI-enhanced robot assistants by 2024. This shows the enormous capability of AI in the Indian market. The ongoing trend and adaptability of AI in India signifies its promising future, and it has also interest Builder.ai's Chief Wizard Sachin Dev Duggal to expand Builder.ai's AI-powered customized app development technology in India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

