The manipulation and improvement of digital images through a variety of techniques and software is known as image editing. Despite its potential challenges and time requirements, many individuals seek AI tools to aid in this process. These tools, which utilize artificial intelligence to automatically or semi-automatically execute image editing tasks, are becoming increasingly popular. This piece will explore the capabilities of AI image tools, their usage, and recommend the top 5 AI image tools for experimentation.

What can AI image tools do?

AI image tools offer a wide range of capabilities that surpass or outperform those of conventional image editing software, accomplishing tasks more efficiently and effectively. These tools commonly include the following features:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Image enhancement:

AI image tools can enhance images by modifying various parameters like brightness, contrast, color, sharpness, and noise. Additionally, these tools can also add filters and effects to photos in order to generate diverse styles and moods.

Image restoration:

Artificial intelligence image processing tools are capable of repairing and enhancing images that have been damaged or deteriorated, such as by eliminating scratches, dust, stains, and imperfections. Additionally, these tools can also reconstruct missing or corrupted portions of images through the application of inpainting or super-resolution methods.

Image manipulation:

Artificial intelligence image manipulation tools have the capability to alter images through addition, deletion, or substitution of elements. These tools can also manipulate images by adjusting their size, cropping them, rotating them, distorting them, and more. Furthermore, AI image tools are able to generate lifelike or fantastical images through the use of generative adversarial networks (GANs) or style transfer methods. Additionally, these tools can modify image backgrounds by employing segmentation or matting techniques.

Image analysis:

Artificial intelligence image processing software utilizes computer algorithms and advanced machine learning methods to analyze and derive valuable insights from images. This technology enables the identification of objects, faces, text, scenes, emotions, and more within images. Additionally, AI image tools are capable of assessing, comparing, and categorizing images according to a range of criteria.

Top 5 AI tools for image editing you should use

ZMO.AI

1. ZMO.AI: The Ultimate AI Image Generator And Editor For Users

Are you in need of a powerful tool that uses AI to transform text or image prompts into realistic, artistic, or anime images? Do you desire the ability to alter backgrounds, eliminate objects, produce models, and enhance portraits with the help of AI technology? If so, consider giving ZMO.AI a try - it's an exceptional AI-powered platform for image editing and generation. ZMO.AI is an online platform that harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to provide a diverse range of tools for image manipulation and creation. With ZMO.AI, you can produce captivating images using over 30 different styles including realistic, anime, manga, cartoon, and more. Additionally, ZMO.AI allows you to manipulate your images by utilizing functions like background alteration, object removal, model generation, and portrait enhancement.

Features of ZMO.AI

ZMO.AI's AI Background Changer effortlessly produces lifelike, professional-grade backgrounds that seamlessly align with the lighting of the primary subject, ultimately enhancing conversion rates. Users have access to a wide array of background options, including nature, urban landscapes, indoor settings, outdoor scenes, and beyond. This innovative feature falls under the realm of AI image tools.

ZMO.AI's AI Model image generator allows you to swiftly showcase your product on a variety of digital models that accurately represent your brand's aesthetic. This process takes mere minutes, rather than the traditional weeks, providing a realistic portrayal of your products across a diverse range of ethnicities.

ZMO.AI offers a user-friendly AI Anime Generator that can produce anime, manga, and cartoon characters at no cost. With over 30 styles available, including cute, cool, fantasy, and horror, users can effortlessly create striking images.

ZMO.AI's AI Portrait app produces impeccable portraits, ensuring flawless results. With ZMO.AI, you can enhance skin texture, enhance eye brightness, whiten teeth, and much more for a stunning finish.

ZMO.AI's AI Image Editor offers innovative editing features to enhance your images. With ZMO.AI, you can easily apply AI effects, cutouts, stickers, overlays, and various other creative elements to your photos.

2. Canva

Canva, a widely-used AI design platform, enables users to produce eye-catching graphics, logos, posters, and other visual content. Additionally, it offers photo editing capabilities with filters, stickers, text options, and more. Canva provides free access to a vast collection of templates and resources; however, it may lack certain advanced features found in other AI tools.

Features

Canva provides a wide array of more than 250,000 free templates to cater to various needs, including posters, resumes, logos, documents, whiteboards, presentations, social videos, prints, websites, Instagram posts, brochures, and more. The platform features a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor that makes designing easy and enjoyable by allowing users to effortlessly add and manipulate elements like photos, icons, shapes, and text. Additionally, users have access to a vast library of over 100 million free photos as well as icons, stickers, illustrations and more. Canva also offers over 700 fonts for use or the option to upload custom fonts. Collaboration is made simple with the ability to work with others on designs and share them via social media or email. Furthermore Canva provides the option to transform designs into physical products such as photo albums or T-shirts with free delivery right to your doorstep.

3. Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo, a fantastic photo editing software, employs generative AI to improve, revive, and change your images with innovative tools and features. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS, and can also be used as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom. With access to a diverse array of presets, layers, masking, and more, Luminar Neo is user-friendly and does not require any technical expertise. Simply select a photo from your device, camera, or online sources and apply one of the AI-powered tools or effects. Additionally, you have the option to personalize the parameters or settings of the tool or effect according to your preferences and requirements.

Features

Luminar Neo's AI capabilities offer a range of photo enhancement features, including automatic adjustments to brightness, contrast, color, sharpness, and noise with just one click. It can also restore damaged or degraded photos by eliminating scratches, dust, stains, and blemishes. Furthermore, Luminar Neo has the ability to transform images by adding or removing elements and adjusting size, cropping, rotation, and warping. Additionally, the software utilizes computer vision and machine learning techniques to extract valuable information from photos such as object recognition, facial recognition, text analysis, scene identification, and emotion detection.

4. Lensa

Lensa, a mobile application, utilizes artificial intelligence to improve, retouch, and modify selfies and portraits. It is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms, offering a range of tools, filters, and effects. Lensa serves as a creative tool for enhancing images, featuring unique filters that instantly enhance photos with just one click. Additionally, it provides easy-to-use presets for altering the mood of your photos.

Features

AI enhancement: Lensa has the capability to instantly improve your selfies and portraits with a single click, making adjustments to parameters like brightness, contrast, color, sharpness, and noise. AI retouch: Lensa is able to correct any imperfections and flaws in your selfies and portraits by smoothing skin, enhancing eyes, whitening teeth, and eliminating blemishes. AI transformation: Lensa can alter or adjust your selfies and portraits by adding, removing, or substituting elements.

5. Pixlr

Pixlr offers a delightful photo editing experience akin to playing in a virtual playground. Its user-friendly interface and multitude of impressive features enable you to effortlessly enhance your images. With the ability to apply entertaining filters, experiment with vibrant colors, and even draw directly on your photos, Pixlr is an ideal choice for those seeking to infuse creativity into their pictures while enjoying the process.

Features

Pixlr offers a range of AI features to enhance your photos, including applying effects like sketch, cartoon, oil painting, and watercolor. It also provides an AI cutout tool for easily removing objects or people from your images. Additionally, Pixlr allows you to add AI stickers such as emojis, animals, and flowers, along with AI overlays like bokeh, light leaks, and glitter. Moreover, the platform offers AI design tools for creating impressive graphics, logos, posters using thousands of free templates, photos, fonts and more.

AI image tools are powerful software applications designed to assist in a variety of image editing and creation tasks. Through the use of artificial intelligence, they can improve, reconstruct, alter, and analyze images. Additionally, these tools are capable of producing lifelike, artistic, and anime-style images based on either text or image prompts. They boast user-friendly interfaces, swift responsiveness, and a wide array of features and styles. However, not all AI image tools are equally effective; some may suffer from issues such as bugs, glitches, limitations, or expenses.

This is why ZMO.AI is recommended as the premier AI image tool for editing and generating images. It provides an extensive selection of tools for producing captivating images in over 30 styles including realistic, anime, manga, cartooning styles. Furthermore, it offers functionalities like background alteration, object removal, model creation capabilities and portrait enhancement features. ZMO.AI serves as the ultimate AI art generator for creators seeking to unleash their creativity and imagination. Experience ZMO.AI today to witness its capabilities firsthand!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.