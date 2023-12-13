AIIMS New Delhi co-hosted Global Health Conference with SMSIMSR at Chikkaballapur District in Karnataka

08 December 2023 – Sathya Sai Grama, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka India’s First Free Private Rural Medical College, Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research organised a Global Health Conference on the theme – Augmenting Synergies for Universal Healthcare, co-hosted by AIIMS New Delhi, at Sathya Sai Grama on 08 and 09 December 2023.

This global healthcare conference aims to create a dynamic platform for cross-industry collaboration and foster dialogue between key contributors of the healthcare sector from pharmaceutical industry leaders, regulators and researchers, to hospital administrators and medical professionals, healthcare technology innovators, Government officials and policy makers, insurance companies, academicians, and medical students.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Over the two days, talks by prominent healthcare specialists, panel discussions on key themes by experts from different sectors of healthcare, alongside networking opportunities to foster connections and partnerships will take place.

Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi said in his opening remarks – “When Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai visited AIIMS, he said that ‘character’ and ‘culture’ are very important in an education system, including medical education. Following the MOU we signed, today AIIMS and Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research are co-hosting this Global Health Conference. Sri Madhusudan Sai’s institutions are a unique example of how free treatment and free medical education are given. I am very happy that the conference is deliberating on affordable and equitable healthcare. We, the tertiary centres take care of the super specialties, while Sri Madhusudan Sai’s institutions are also focusing on primary and secondary care, which is really commendable.”

Dr Minu Bajpai, Executive Director, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and Former Dean, AIIMS New Delhi said in his keynote address: “Our country is short of 15 lakh specialists and currently we produce only 65k postgraduates every year seemingly impossible to cover the gap.

In order to spike up the postgraduate students, the intake of undergraduates must be increased through the tripartite model of National Board, Medical Colleges, and Private hospitals. Looking at the awe-inspiring service provided by Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, I am going to propose the board to make this institution a centre in South India for conducting National Board examinations and also to be one of the 25 centres of National Centre for Skill Development to be launched by National Board soon.”

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “There cannot be a happy individual in an unhappy society, a happy society in an unhappy nation, a happy nation in an unhappy world. In a society, we are all interdependent. To make healthcare accessible, available, affordable and equitable for all is the aim of this conference. Hence, it is important for all of us – pharmaceutical industry, healthcare industry and healthcare technology industry, to come together for universalisation of healthcare. This conference will lead of practical and implementable solutions in this line. To support the efforts of the Government, our Hospital provides completely free of cost healthcare, yet operates with very low administrative cost, by economies of scale, as an efficient model. With everyone coming together, we can do much more to improve capacity building, and make healthcare accessible and equitable for all, especially in the rural areas. As an institution, we are more than committed to ensure that the vision of the Government is manifested, and are implemented in the rural areas. We are committed to offer whatever we can, to work together as collaborators and partners to deliver healthcare to the last person.”

Media Contact:

Mr Manoj Kumar

+91-9742272213

manoj@adfactorspr.com

About Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR)

India’s first free private rural medical college which imparts free-of-cost values-based medical education to underprivileged students was inaugurated on 25 March 2023. Guided by the vision – IN RURAL, OF RURAL, FOR RURAL – this first-of-its-kind medical college shall nurture medical doctors with ability, nobility, and stability who shall dedicate themselves to serve the underserved, particularly in rural India, where the need is the most.

https://smsimsr.org/

Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Kalaburagi, Karnataka (SSSUHE)

A unique institution that bestows higher education completely free of cost with the vision to create selfless servitors of the society. The system absorbs graduated students back into the service mould of the institution to perpetuate the idea of service as the end goal of the educational process.

https://sssuhe.ac.in/

Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital, Muddenahalli, Karnataka (SSSSMH)

A multi-speciality completely free-of-cost hospital and also the teaching hospital for India’s first free private rural medical college – Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research treats over 1,300 outpatients and 300 inpatients on any given day. https://www.ssssmh.org/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.