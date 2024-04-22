Air Arabia Launches Early Bird Promotion on 150,000 Seats!

Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, unveiled an extraordinary early bird promotion called ‘super seat sale’ with discounted offers on 150,000 seats across the company’s entire network.

The promotion includes non-stop flights from India to three airports across the United Arab Emirates (Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah), with fares starting from INR 5,677 one way.

This early bird offer is available for booking from April 22nd to May 5th, 2024, with travel dates spanning from October 27th, 2024, to March 29th, 2025.



The INR 5,677 ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode into Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Operating approximately 200 routes from its five strategic hubs located in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.



Committed to providing passengers with comfort, reliability, and unbeatable value, Air Arabia is an award-winning airline dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences.



For further information and to book your next trip, visit www.airarabia.com.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.