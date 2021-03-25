Air India: The sky is the limit with your true travel partner

The year 2020 was an eye-opener in several ways. The spread of COVID-19 paralysed all industrial activity, including the airline sector in India. Despite the insurmountable challenges and ongoing uncertainty, the sector displayed remarkable resilience. These efforts were led by none other than India’s legacy carrier, Air India, which has always been serving as the Nation’s second line of defence.

Air India has been playing a pivotal role in providing air-connectivity under the Indian government’s Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble Arrangement during the global shutdown. The national carrier started operating its evacuation flights under The Ministry of Civil Aviation from May 7, 2020. Up until February 28, 2021, Air India had carried 2.5 million passengers on over 18,000 flights, to and from all parts of the world, recording one of the biggest evacuation exercises conducted by any civil airline in the world. It’s not just another milestone, but an emotional moment to help reunite families.

As usual, Air India has risen to the occasion and is playing a critical role to ensure success of India’s vaccination drive against COVID-19, which is on in full swing (being the world’s largest). The national carrier is transporting the vaccines throughout India and international destinations

A rich legacy

The very mention of Air India fills the country’s citizens with a sense of pride, joy, and warmth. The mighty Maharajah (the airline’s mascot) has ruled the skies for generations, and continues to be the preferred travel partner for air travellers in India and overseas. With its undying commitment to the service of its customers, the brand has gained an indispensable space in the homes and hearts of people all over the world.

As times have changed, Air India has ensured to stay up to date, and in tune with their consumers’ needs and preferences. It isn’t just an airline that carries people and cargo; it is an institution in itself.

The airline brand is Indian at heart, and global in approach. Whether it’s aircraft delivery, the amazing cuisine on board, or the top-notch hospitality, there is no one who comes close to Air India.

Flying is way more pleasurable with the Air India group, because it offers wide seats and extra leg room, extra baggage allowance, as well as a wide global network covering over 80 domestic destinations and 42 international destinations in 31 countries. The B787 and B777s and A320neos are swanky and state-of-the-art, yet the pricing is always keeping in mind the convenience of travellers. For the loyalists, there are also Star Alliance member benefits that make the brand the preferred choice for travellers in India and abroad.

A string of unique services

One of the many unique services provided by Air India. (Air India)

Air India offers one-of-a-kind facilities to its travelers.

Stretcher facility: Travelling must also be convenient for those who face mobility issues, believes Air India. It is India’s only airline to provide stretcher facility to passengers on its domestic and international flights. A MEDIF form must be filled, which must have the signature of the passenger/kin/escort as well as the attending physician. The stretcher must be accompanied by an adult resort.

Pet carriage: Yet again, Air India is the country’s only airline that permits pets, including cats, dogs, and household birds, to travel, if they are properly carried, and all the documentation is submitted by their owners.

Unaccompanied minors: Children and minors who are travelling alone need not be worried, because Air India is always at their service for all kinds of help.

Extensive network: Air India is widely connected to destinations both in India and abroad. The airline carriers’ ‘Connecting India’ programme has also connected several Tier 2 cities, thereby promoting increased regional connectivity and better employment opportunities. It also helps to make remote areas like the Northeast, Ladakh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands a part of mainstream tourism, further increasing their growth prospects. Air India offers the unique advantage of seamless connectivity – linking Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities to all over the world through the metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

More baggage allowance: Leave behind the worries of paying an extra fee on baggage, because Air India offers an unbelievable free baggage allowance of 25 kg on domestic sectors at all fare levels.

Extra legroom: Travel in utmost convenience, since the Boeing 787 aircraft has a comfortable, large 256 seats that include 18 Business Class flat-bed seats at 74 inch-pitch, and 238 Economy Class seats at 33-inch pitch with a 6-inch recline. On the other hand, the B 777 aircraft can accommodate 303 seats, while the A 320 series offers Business Class seats at 40-inch pitch with 7-inch recline, and Economy Class seats at 32/31-inch pitch with 4.5-inch recline.

State-of-the-art fleet: Air India prides itself on its state-of-the-art fleet that not just has wide-body Boeing B787 Dreamliners, but also B777s, B747s and the narrow body Airbus A321s, A320s, A319s, B737s and ATRs. What’s more, its credibility is further reinforced by its membership to Star Alliance, the largest global airline alliance, since July 2014.

Attractive offers: Air India has always kept the comfort of its travelers before anything else. If customers want to fly Business class on Air India routes, they can get upgraded at an affordable cost. Moreover, travelers can avail the Maharajah e-Super Saver scheme, which caters to the frequent traveler who can enjoy maximum flexibility without being bound by a date and sector change, with multi-coupon e-tickets.

Travelers can also avail an enhanced baggage allowance of 5 kgs on every e-coupon.

India to US network: For seamless connectivity from India to the US, Air India offers a range of non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago, from Mumbai to Newark and New York, as well as from Bengaluru to Francisco, and Hyderabad to Chicago.

Cargo operations: Apart from carrying people, Air India is known the world over for its efficiency in cargo operations, in both India and overseas. With a dedicated modern fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircrafts boasting extensive capacities, Air India operates cargo in over 74 online international as well as 56 domestic destinations. This is besides hundreds of offline trucking points.

The national carrier is also an important member of IATA, as well as ICH.

Safety is priority: The carrier has cleared the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) renewal successfully, which includes Safety Management System’s implementation. To maintain the highest levels of safety and comfort, it has stayed up to date with all kinds of advanced technology, as well as ensured top-notch training for its pilots. The national airline was the first airline in India to obtain IOSA and ISAGO (IATA Safety Audit of Ground Operations) certifications.

Air India is not just another airline brand; it represents the long-cherished tradition and culture of the country. It is the undisputed choice of the people, for it spreads its wings far and wide, and carries them home safely, be it rain or sunshine. After all, it’s a partner for all seasons and all reasons for people in India and abroad, and not just a fair weather friend!