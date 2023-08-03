AirPets is proud to be the official Host of 2023 IPATA Conference in Dubai, UAE

New Delhi, July 2023: AirPets, India’s leading Pet Relocation Service Provider, is proud to announce that it’s Hosting the International Pet and Animal Transportation Associations Conference (IPATA Conference 2023). The IPATA Conference will be held in Dubai, UAE from September 29th to October 3rd at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. IPATA Conference presents a unique opportunity for Pet Shipping Professionals to network with Pet Relocators, Kennel Operators, Ground Handlers, Veterinarians, Airline Executives and various Government Agencies.

Last year's IPATA Conference was held in Honolulu, Hawaii and was attended by over 101 companies. It had 202 attendees from 30 countries and allowed Industry Leaders to learn about the latest advances in Pet Shipping and how to transport pets as humanely as possible. This year's IPATA conference is expected to be just as productive and will be attended by Industry Pioneers and Experts.

AirPets - India's most Trusted Pet Travel Experts – relocates pets both Internationally and Domestically. The company has been Exporting Pets from India since 2006 and offers pet importing facilities for those who’re travelling to India from abroad. As a member of IPATA, AirPets has a network of well-experienced pet travel agencies from across the world. The company also provides pet boarding facilities when pet owners travel out of town. Its pet boarding facilities provide cozy and comfortable stay, healthy and good quality food, and a climate-controlled and hygienic environment. AirPets also has its own veterinary facility to handle the relocation process end to end.

Speaking about hosting IPATA Conference in Dubai, Mr. Varun Siddhartha (Founder & Director) at AirPets said, IPATA Conference stands out from other shipping industry conferences as it exclusively focuses on Pet Relocation. Since this conference is exclusive for pet relocators, kennel operators, ground handlers, veterinarians, airline executives and various government agencies, it gives an extremely rewarding opportunity to everyone to network. AirPets is proud to host IPATA Conference not only because it’s the world’s largest gathering of pet shipping professionals but also because it’s the most prestigious and one where every company has ample opportunity to showcase their services to other IPATA members – making it the world’s most fruitful conference dedicated to the pet shipping industry.

He went on to say, AirPets is dedicated to relocating pets as comfortably and humanely as possible and we’ve been doing so for well over a decade. The upcoming IPATA Conference is the first time that IPATA has given the opportunity of hosting the conference to an organization. As the first Host Sponsor of an IPATA conference, we are looking forward to building a robust network with dedicated pet shippers from around the world at the IPATA Dubai Conference. We are hoping Dubai’s strategic central location will attract a huge number of participants this year at the IPATA conference.

IPATA is a non-profit association of independent members who're dedicated to the safe and humane transport of pets and other animals. It was founded in 1979 and has approximately 500 members from various countries around the world.

About AirPets

AirPets was founded by a team of pet lovers in November 2006. It is one of the Top Pet Shipping Companies in India. Managed by a dedicated team of efficient and professional pet relocation specialists, it's motivated by seeing happy families reunited with their beloved pets wherever they decide to live or travel. AirPets has grown through the recommendation of its customers and continually strives to assure 100% customer satisfaction. It has thousands of happy customers around the globe, and words of appreciation in the form of testimonials say it all for their Pet Moving Services or International Pet Transport or Domestic Pet Shipping Services.

To know more about AirPets and a broader view of the services it offers, please visit https://www.airpets.in/

